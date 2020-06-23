Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated

4719 S. American Lk Blvd Available 07/01/19 Adorable Completely Remodeled Cottage w/ fenced yard in Manitou - Adorable completely remodeled home in the Manitou area of Tacoma. 2 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Bonus room for dining room or office. Fully fenced yard. Detached garage. SMALL, adult pet considered with Additional Fee and Verification of Renter's Insurance.



RENT: $1650.00



DEPOSIT: $1500.00



SCREENING: $50.00 Per Application



ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.



LEASE TERM: 12 Months



CONTACT PERSON: Valarie Bethel; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com



(RLNE3294488)