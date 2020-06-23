Amenities
4719 S. American Lk Blvd Available 07/01/19 Adorable Completely Remodeled Cottage w/ fenced yard in Manitou - Adorable completely remodeled home in the Manitou area of Tacoma. 2 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Bonus room for dining room or office. Fully fenced yard. Detached garage. SMALL, adult pet considered with Additional Fee and Verification of Renter's Insurance.
RENT: $1650.00
DEPOSIT: $1500.00
SCREENING: $50.00 Per Application
ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.
LEASE TERM: 12 Months
CONTACT PERSON: Valarie Bethel; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com
(RLNE3294488)