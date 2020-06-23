All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:45 AM

4719 S. American Lk Blvd

4719 South American Lake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

4719 South American Lake Boulevard, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4719 S. American Lk Blvd Available 07/01/19 Adorable Completely Remodeled Cottage w/ fenced yard in Manitou - Adorable completely remodeled home in the Manitou area of Tacoma. 2 Bedrooms, 1 bathroom. Bonus room for dining room or office. Fully fenced yard. Detached garage. SMALL, adult pet considered with Additional Fee and Verification of Renter's Insurance.

RENT: $1650.00

DEPOSIT: $1500.00

SCREENING: $50.00 Per Application

ADDITIONAL DEPOSIT: May be required, depending on history.

LEASE TERM: 12 Months

CONTACT PERSON: Valarie Bethel; Email: v@parkwoodrentals.com

(RLNE3294488)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4719 S. American Lk Blvd have any available units?
4719 S. American Lk Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 4719 S. American Lk Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
4719 S. American Lk Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4719 S. American Lk Blvd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4719 S. American Lk Blvd is pet friendly.
Does 4719 S. American Lk Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 4719 S. American Lk Blvd offers parking.
Does 4719 S. American Lk Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4719 S. American Lk Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4719 S. American Lk Blvd have a pool?
No, 4719 S. American Lk Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 4719 S. American Lk Blvd have accessible units?
No, 4719 S. American Lk Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 4719 S. American Lk Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4719 S. American Lk Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4719 S. American Lk Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4719 S. American Lk Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
