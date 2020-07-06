Amenities

4609 N 11th Available 12/01/19 3 BED 1 BATH 1,056 SF 1 CAR GARAGE IN NORTH END TACOMA - Located blocks from Wilson High School, Jefferson Elementary School, and Jefferson Park the location could not be any better. Recently refreshed with new carpeting, interior & exterior paint, countertops, backsplash, and light fixtures.



There is ample natural light throughout the home with energy efficient vinyl windows and a fireplace to keep you cozy. Dining room with view of the landscaped backyard. Efficient galley kitchen with a dishwasher and a built in desk. Stacked washer and dryer are included and darling original built in cabinets provide ample storage throughout the home. Forced air electric heat to help keep those energy bills low!



Outside the fully fenced yard is perfect for any activity and the covered patio makes BBQs possible no matter the weather! Mature landscaping awaits your green thumb (lawn care is the responsibility of the tenant). There is a 1 car garage with an auto opener to keep your car out of the rain, or it works great for storage.



Located on a quiet street in the highly desirable North End of Tacoma.



