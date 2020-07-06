All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated November 23 2019 at 12:44 PM

4609 N 11th

4609 North 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

4609 North 11th Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
4609 N 11th Available 12/01/19 3 BED 1 BATH 1,056 SF 1 CAR GARAGE IN NORTH END TACOMA - Located blocks from Wilson High School, Jefferson Elementary School, and Jefferson Park the location could not be any better. Recently refreshed with new carpeting, interior & exterior paint, countertops, backsplash, and light fixtures.

There is ample natural light throughout the home with energy efficient vinyl windows and a fireplace to keep you cozy. Dining room with view of the landscaped backyard. Efficient galley kitchen with a dishwasher and a built in desk. Stacked washer and dryer are included and darling original built in cabinets provide ample storage throughout the home. Forced air electric heat to help keep those energy bills low!

Outside the fully fenced yard is perfect for any activity and the covered patio makes BBQs possible no matter the weather! Mature landscaping awaits your green thumb (lawn care is the responsibility of the tenant). There is a 1 car garage with an auto opener to keep your car out of the rain, or it works great for storage.

Located on a quiet street in the highly desirable North End of Tacoma.

VISIT OUR WEBSITE TO APPLY! www.michaelrobinsonproperties.com

(RLNE4544976)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4609 N 11th have any available units?
4609 N 11th doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4609 N 11th have?
Some of 4609 N 11th's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4609 N 11th currently offering any rent specials?
4609 N 11th is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4609 N 11th pet-friendly?
No, 4609 N 11th is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 4609 N 11th offer parking?
Yes, 4609 N 11th offers parking.
Does 4609 N 11th have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4609 N 11th offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4609 N 11th have a pool?
No, 4609 N 11th does not have a pool.
Does 4609 N 11th have accessible units?
No, 4609 N 11th does not have accessible units.
Does 4609 N 11th have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4609 N 11th has units with dishwashers.

