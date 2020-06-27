All apartments in Tacoma
4332 S. Junett St A
4332 S. Junett St A

4332 South Junett Street · No Longer Available
Location

4332 South Junett Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Tacoma Mall 2 Bed 1 Bath New Floors, Appliances - Property Id: 144716

Unit available 8/24//2019.

To schedule a viewing 253-537-2700 or email: info@crown-rentals.com

Quiet secure unit w/ new paint, appliances, carpet, and floors. Triplex near Tacoma Mall, transit center, I-5, restaurants shops, & more.
Water/Sewer/Garbage $110 per month.

Features & Amenities
New Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Range, Refrigerator
Washer/Dryer: shared
Parking: Carport, Off Street, Dedicated Spot
Insulating glass windows
Storage room/workshop w/ power
Fenced private yard
Master bedroom w/ ceiling fan & walk-in closet
Forced Air Electric Heat with programmable thermostat
Cable Internet Ready
Outlets w/ USB charging ports
Pets accepted, no cats
Schools: Reed Elementary, Angelo Giaudrone Middle, Foss High

Application Requirements
Separate application from each adult, >18
Verifiable gross income 3 times rent. >$4000
A recent paystub / proof of income.
Min 3 years of rental history.
Two forms of ID.
Satisfactory credit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144716p
Property Id 144716

(RLNE5102798)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4332 S. Junett St A have any available units?
4332 S. Junett St A doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4332 S. Junett St A have?
Some of 4332 S. Junett St A's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4332 S. Junett St A currently offering any rent specials?
4332 S. Junett St A is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4332 S. Junett St A pet-friendly?
Yes, 4332 S. Junett St A is pet friendly.
Does 4332 S. Junett St A offer parking?
Yes, 4332 S. Junett St A offers parking.
Does 4332 S. Junett St A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4332 S. Junett St A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4332 S. Junett St A have a pool?
No, 4332 S. Junett St A does not have a pool.
Does 4332 S. Junett St A have accessible units?
No, 4332 S. Junett St A does not have accessible units.
Does 4332 S. Junett St A have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4332 S. Junett St A has units with dishwashers.
