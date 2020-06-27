4332 S. Junett St A

Amenities

Tacoma Mall 2 Bed 1 Bath New Floors, Appliances - Property Id: 144716



Unit available 8/24//2019.



To schedule a viewing 253-537-2700 or email: info@crown-rentals.com



Quiet secure unit w/ new paint, appliances, carpet, and floors. Triplex near Tacoma Mall, transit center, I-5, restaurants shops, & more.

Water/Sewer/Garbage $110 per month.



Features & Amenities

New Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Range, Refrigerator

Washer/Dryer: shared

Parking: Carport, Off Street, Dedicated Spot

Insulating glass windows

Storage room/workshop w/ power

Fenced private yard

Master bedroom w/ ceiling fan & walk-in closet

Forced Air Electric Heat with programmable thermostat

Cable Internet Ready

Outlets w/ USB charging ports

Pets accepted, no cats

Schools: Reed Elementary, Angelo Giaudrone Middle, Foss High



Application Requirements

Separate application from each adult, >18

Verifiable gross income 3 times rent. >$4000

A recent paystub / proof of income.

Min 3 years of rental history.

Two forms of ID.

Satisfactory credit.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144716p

