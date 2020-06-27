4332 S. Junett St A

Amenities
Tacoma Mall 2 Bed 1 Bath New Floors, Appliances - Property Id: 144716
Unit available 8/24//2019.
To schedule a viewing 253-537-2700 or email: info@crown-rentals.com
Quiet secure unit w/ new paint, appliances, carpet, and floors. Triplex near Tacoma Mall, transit center, I-5, restaurants shops, & more.
Water/Sewer/Garbage $110 per month.
Features & Amenities
New Stainless Steel Dishwasher, Range, Refrigerator
Washer/Dryer: shared
Parking: Carport, Off Street, Dedicated Spot
Insulating glass windows
Storage room/workshop w/ power
Fenced private yard
Master bedroom w/ ceiling fan & walk-in closet
Forced Air Electric Heat with programmable thermostat
Cable Internet Ready
Outlets w/ USB charging ports
Pets accepted, no cats
Schools: Reed Elementary, Angelo Giaudrone Middle, Foss High
Application Requirements
Separate application from each adult, >18
Verifiable gross income 3 times rent. >$4000
A recent paystub / proof of income.
Min 3 years of rental history.
Two forms of ID.
Satisfactory credit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/144716p
Property Id 144716
(RLNE5102798)