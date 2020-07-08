All apartments in Tacoma
4329 S Puget Sound Ave

4329 South Puget Sound Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4329 South Puget Sound Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

*I’ve been notified about a duplicate post that is a scam for $1,050/month. I am trying to get it taken down.* Charming open concept house in Tacoma. Kitchen includes new quartz countertops, new backsplash, dishwasher, and pantry. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious rooms and closet space. Detached garage with a bonus room! Fully fenced large yard. Close to schools, the mall, restaurants, JBLM, freeways, and public transportation. Pets considered on a case by case basis for an additional fee. Application is $55/person. Background check and credit check, income verification, no evictions in past 6 years. First and last month's rent and security deposit due upon move in. Security deposit can be paid over 3 months. 6 month lease with option to renew or month to month.

Please submit the form on this page or contact Ashley at 253-426-3871 (text or call) to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4329 S Puget Sound Ave have any available units?
4329 S Puget Sound Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4329 S Puget Sound Ave have?
Some of 4329 S Puget Sound Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4329 S Puget Sound Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4329 S Puget Sound Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4329 S Puget Sound Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4329 S Puget Sound Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4329 S Puget Sound Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4329 S Puget Sound Ave offers parking.
Does 4329 S Puget Sound Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4329 S Puget Sound Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4329 S Puget Sound Ave have a pool?
No, 4329 S Puget Sound Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4329 S Puget Sound Ave have accessible units?
No, 4329 S Puget Sound Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4329 S Puget Sound Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4329 S Puget Sound Ave has units with dishwashers.

