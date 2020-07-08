4329 S Puget Sound Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

*I’ve been notified about a duplicate post that is a scam for $1,050/month. I am trying to get it taken down.* Charming open concept house in Tacoma. Kitchen includes new quartz countertops, new backsplash, dishwasher, and pantry. Hardwood floors throughout. Spacious rooms and closet space. Detached garage with a bonus room! Fully fenced large yard. Close to schools, the mall, restaurants, JBLM, freeways, and public transportation. Pets considered on a case by case basis for an additional fee. Application is $55/person. Background check and credit check, income verification, no evictions in past 6 years. First and last month's rent and security deposit due upon move in. Security deposit can be paid over 3 months. 6 month lease with option to renew or month to month.



Please submit the form on this page or contact Ashley at 253-426-3871 (text or call) to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.