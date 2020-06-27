4326 S Junett St 1.

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry oven range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities carport parking dogs allowed internet access pet friendly

Unit 1 Available 09/01/19 4326 #1 Updated 2 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 143224



Just updated with new paint, new carpet and new floors. Triplex near Tacoma Mall, transit center, Tacoma Community College, restaurants shops, and more.

Water/Sewer/Garbage $110 per month.



Features and Amenities

Washer/Dryer: Coin-op shared

Dishwasher

Parking: Carport, Off Street, Dedicated Spots

Shop/storage room

Private yard with slider

Stainless steel range and fridge

Masterbed room with ceiling fan and walk-in closet

Near I-5

Forced Air Electric Heat with programmable thermostat

Cable Internet Ready

Dogs accepted

Tacoma Schools: Reed Elementary, Angelo Giaudrone Middle, Foss High



Income 2.5x, credit >630, 3x and 700 preferred.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143224p

