4326 S Junett St 1

4326 South Junett Street · No Longer Available
Location

4326 South Junett Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
dogs allowed
internet access
pet friendly
Unit 1 Available 09/01/19 4326 #1 Updated 2 bed 1 bath - Property Id: 143224

Just updated with new paint, new carpet and new floors. Triplex near Tacoma Mall, transit center, Tacoma Community College, restaurants shops, and more.
Water/Sewer/Garbage $110 per month.

Features and Amenities
Washer/Dryer: Coin-op shared
Dishwasher
Parking: Carport, Off Street, Dedicated Spots
Shop/storage room
Private yard with slider
Stainless steel range and fridge
Masterbed room with ceiling fan and walk-in closet
Near I-5
Forced Air Electric Heat with programmable thermostat
Cable Internet Ready
Dogs accepted
Tacoma Schools: Reed Elementary, Angelo Giaudrone Middle, Foss High

Income 2.5x, credit >630, 3x and 700 preferred.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/143224p
Property Id 143224

(RLNE5064136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

