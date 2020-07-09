Rent Calculator
4319 S Puget Sound Ave
4319 S Puget Sound Ave
4319 South Puget Sound Avenue
Location
4319 South Puget Sound Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma
Amenities
in unit laundry
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Have a voucher from THA, then you'll find this suitable!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4319 S Puget Sound Ave have any available units?
4319 S Puget Sound Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tacoma, WA
.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tacoma Rent Report
.
Is 4319 S Puget Sound Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4319 S Puget Sound Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4319 S Puget Sound Ave pet-friendly?
No, 4319 S Puget Sound Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tacoma
.
Does 4319 S Puget Sound Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4319 S Puget Sound Ave offers parking.
Does 4319 S Puget Sound Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4319 S Puget Sound Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4319 S Puget Sound Ave have a pool?
No, 4319 S Puget Sound Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4319 S Puget Sound Ave have accessible units?
No, 4319 S Puget Sound Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4319 S Puget Sound Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4319 S Puget Sound Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4319 S Puget Sound Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4319 S Puget Sound Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
