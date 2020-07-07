All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 4052 South 31st Street - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
4052 South 31st Street - 3
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:59 AM

4052 South 31st Street - 3

4052 South 31st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4052 South 31st Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a great apartment! Newly renovated with hardwood floors in all living spaces. A large private deck overlooking Oakland Madrona Park with views of Mt. Rainier.

The master bedroom has a huge closet with lots of storage. A bonus room with sloped ceiling perfect for a small office or play room for kids.

Application Requirements:
$35 Application
$1000 Security Deposit
$500 Pet Deposit
Building Amenities:
Onsite Washer/Dryer
Pet Friendly
Onsite Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4052 South 31st Street - 3 have any available units?
4052 South 31st Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4052 South 31st Street - 3 have?
Some of 4052 South 31st Street - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4052 South 31st Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4052 South 31st Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4052 South 31st Street - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4052 South 31st Street - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 4052 South 31st Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 4052 South 31st Street - 3 offers parking.
Does 4052 South 31st Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4052 South 31st Street - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4052 South 31st Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 4052 South 31st Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4052 South 31st Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 4052 South 31st Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4052 South 31st Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4052 South 31st Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
NOTCH8 APARTMENTS
9210 S Hosmer St
Tacoma, WA 98444
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Nantucket Gate
11302 10th Avenue Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus