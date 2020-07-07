4052 South 31st Street - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This is a great apartment! Newly renovated with hardwood floors in all living spaces. A large private deck overlooking Oakland Madrona Park with views of Mt. Rainier.



The master bedroom has a huge closet with lots of storage. A bonus room with sloped ceiling perfect for a small office or play room for kids.



Application Requirements:

$35 Application

$1000 Security Deposit

$500 Pet Deposit

Building Amenities:

Onsite Washer/Dryer

Pet Friendly

Onsite Parking