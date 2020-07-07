Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 4052 South 31st Street - 3.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
4052 South 31st Street - 3
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:59 AM
1 of 23
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
4052 South 31st Street - 3
4052 South 31st Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
4052 South 31st Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This is a great apartment! Newly renovated with hardwood floors in all living spaces. A large private deck overlooking Oakland Madrona Park with views of Mt. Rainier.
The master bedroom has a huge closet with lots of storage. A bonus room with sloped ceiling perfect for a small office or play room for kids.
Application Requirements:
$35 Application
$1000 Security Deposit
$500 Pet Deposit
Building Amenities:
Onsite Washer/Dryer
Pet Friendly
Onsite Parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 4052 South 31st Street - 3 have any available units?
4052 South 31st Street - 3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tacoma, WA
.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tacoma Rent Report
.
What amenities does 4052 South 31st Street - 3 have?
Some of 4052 South 31st Street - 3's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 4052 South 31st Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4052 South 31st Street - 3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4052 South 31st Street - 3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 4052 South 31st Street - 3 is pet friendly.
Does 4052 South 31st Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 4052 South 31st Street - 3 offers parking.
Does 4052 South 31st Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4052 South 31st Street - 3 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4052 South 31st Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 4052 South 31st Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4052 South 31st Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 4052 South 31st Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4052 South 31st Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4052 South 31st Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
NOTCH8 APARTMENTS
9210 S Hosmer St
Tacoma, WA 98444
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Nantucket Gate
11302 10th Avenue Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Similar Pages
Tacoma 1 Bedrooms
Tacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly Apartments
Tacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments
King County Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Seattle, WA
Bellevue, WA
Renton, WA
Kent, WA
Redmond, WA
Federal Way, WA
Kirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WA
Lakewood, WA
Auburn, WA
Bothell, WA
Shoreline, WA
Issaquah, WA
Puyallup, WA
Edmonds, WA
Sammamish, WA
Olympia, WA
Mountlake Terrace, WA
Bremerton, WA
Silverdale, WA
Nearby Neighborhoods
South Tacoma
West End
South End
New Tacoma
North End
Central Tacoma
Northeast Tacoma
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Washington-Tacoma Campus
Bates Technical College
University of Puget Sound
Shoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus