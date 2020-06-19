4046 South 31st Street - 3

Amenities

Unit Amenities oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities coffee bar on-site laundry parking

This is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom top floor unit. There is a bonus room that is big enough to be a 3rd bedroom. Directly across from a park with a view of the cascades in the background on a sunny day. Convenient to major highways and shops.

4046 S 31st St is an apartment building in Tacoma, WA with a view of Oakland Madrona Park. Nearby schools include Oakland Alternative High School, Bellarmine Preparatory School and Foss.

The closest grocery stores are 7-12 Food Store, Grocery K and Friendly Foods. Nearby coffee shops include Little Europe Cafe, Starbucks and McDonald's. Nearby restaurants include Allstar Burgers, The Tipsy Tomato Bar & Kitchen and Melon Seed Deli & Frozen Yogurt.