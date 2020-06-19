All apartments in Tacoma
4046 South 31st Street - 3
Last updated April 21 2020 at 7:00 PM

4046 South 31st Street - 3

4046 South 31st Street · (206) 792-5874
Location

4046 South 31st Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
parking
coffee bar
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
coffee bar
on-site laundry
parking
This is a 2 bedroom and 1 bathroom top floor unit. There is a bonus room that is big enough to be a 3rd bedroom. Directly across from a park with a view of the cascades in the background on a sunny day. Convenient to major highways and shops.
4046 S 31st St is an apartment building in Tacoma, WA with a view of Oakland Madrona Park. Nearby schools include Oakland Alternative High School, Bellarmine Preparatory School and Foss.
The closest grocery stores are 7-12 Food Store, Grocery K and Friendly Foods. Nearby coffee shops include Little Europe Cafe, Starbucks and McDonald's. Nearby restaurants include Allstar Burgers, The Tipsy Tomato Bar & Kitchen and Melon Seed Deli & Frozen Yogurt.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4046 South 31st Street - 3 have any available units?
4046 South 31st Street - 3 has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4046 South 31st Street - 3 have?
Some of 4046 South 31st Street - 3's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4046 South 31st Street - 3 currently offering any rent specials?
4046 South 31st Street - 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4046 South 31st Street - 3 pet-friendly?
No, 4046 South 31st Street - 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 4046 South 31st Street - 3 offer parking?
Yes, 4046 South 31st Street - 3 does offer parking.
Does 4046 South 31st Street - 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4046 South 31st Street - 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4046 South 31st Street - 3 have a pool?
No, 4046 South 31st Street - 3 does not have a pool.
Does 4046 South 31st Street - 3 have accessible units?
No, 4046 South 31st Street - 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 4046 South 31st Street - 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 4046 South 31st Street - 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
