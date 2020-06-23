All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4031 East B Street

4031 East B Street · No Longer Available
Location

4031 East B Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
pet friendly
dogs allowed
Large Duplex 1 bed/ 1 bath with laundry room, that sits off street surrounded by bushes and trees for a very quiet setting. A mile off I-5 and I-705 for a quick commute. As you arrive at your new home you will enter a gated and partially fenced front yard surrounded by large laurel bushes for a very private feel. You will be greeted by a large front sun porch great for entertaining or just sitting and relaxing while watching the squirrels. As you enter your new home you will be welcomed by beautiful hardwood floors in the living room. On the left the hardwood floors continue into the bedroom and on the right is your updated kitchen and laundry room with extra storage space. Out the back you have a fully fenced backyard with fire pit.

Rent is $1,150 + $100 for water, sewer and garbage. Will require first, last and security deposit (based on credit).

Cats ok - no dogs -no smoking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4031 East B Street have any available units?
4031 East B Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4031 East B Street have?
Some of 4031 East B Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4031 East B Street currently offering any rent specials?
4031 East B Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4031 East B Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4031 East B Street is pet friendly.
Does 4031 East B Street offer parking?
Yes, 4031 East B Street offers parking.
Does 4031 East B Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4031 East B Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4031 East B Street have a pool?
No, 4031 East B Street does not have a pool.
Does 4031 East B Street have accessible units?
No, 4031 East B Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4031 East B Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4031 East B Street has units with dishwashers.
