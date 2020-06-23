4031 East B Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking cats allowed pet friendly dogs allowed

Large Duplex 1 bed/ 1 bath with laundry room, that sits off street surrounded by bushes and trees for a very quiet setting. A mile off I-5 and I-705 for a quick commute. As you arrive at your new home you will enter a gated and partially fenced front yard surrounded by large laurel bushes for a very private feel. You will be greeted by a large front sun porch great for entertaining or just sitting and relaxing while watching the squirrels. As you enter your new home you will be welcomed by beautiful hardwood floors in the living room. On the left the hardwood floors continue into the bedroom and on the right is your updated kitchen and laundry room with extra storage space. Out the back you have a fully fenced backyard with fire pit.



Rent is $1,150 + $100 for water, sewer and garbage. Will require first, last and security deposit (based on credit).



Cats ok - no dogs -no smoking