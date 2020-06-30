All apartments in Tacoma
Tacoma, WA
4024 S G Street
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

4024 S G Street

4024 South G Street · No Longer Available
Tacoma
Dog Friendly Apartments
Pet Friendly Places
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

4024 South G Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Beautiful Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath home with Garage and basement!!!!!! - This beautifully updated and remodeled home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main floor, and the kitchen has been completely updated with new appliances, floor and counter tops. The main bathroom is also completely updated. There is beautiful new wood flooring throughout. A large laundry room complete with washer/dryer, also serves as a mud room. The upstairs has a family room with an extra bedroom, there is an unfinished basement and a detached 1 car garage.

(RLNE5395104)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4024 S G Street have any available units?
4024 S G Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4024 S G Street have?
Some of 4024 S G Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4024 S G Street currently offering any rent specials?
4024 S G Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4024 S G Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4024 S G Street is pet friendly.
Does 4024 S G Street offer parking?
Yes, 4024 S G Street offers parking.
Does 4024 S G Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4024 S G Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4024 S G Street have a pool?
No, 4024 S G Street does not have a pool.
Does 4024 S G Street have accessible units?
No, 4024 S G Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4024 S G Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4024 S G Street does not have units with dishwashers.

