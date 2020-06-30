4024 S G Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Beautiful Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath home with Garage and basement!!!!!! - This beautifully updated and remodeled home has 2 bedrooms and 1 bath on the main floor, and the kitchen has been completely updated with new appliances, floor and counter tops. The main bathroom is also completely updated. There is beautiful new wood flooring throughout. A large laundry room complete with washer/dryer, also serves as a mud room. The upstairs has a family room with an extra bedroom, there is an unfinished basement and a detached 1 car garage.



(RLNE5395104)