4016 Fawcett Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Vintage Charmer - Offered By:

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160



Rental Terms:

Rent: $1,795.00

Available: Now

Application Fee: $42.00

Security Deposit: $1,795.00

Admin Fee: $250.00

Renters Insurance Required



Come check out this vintage three-bedroom home. Main floor offers hardwood floors throughout the two bedrooms, hall and dining room with spacious kitchen and access to mud room with washer and dryer. Upstairs you'll find the largest bedroom with an off suite large 3/4 bathroom. The basement is large and has lots of storage shelves and a work bench area. Outside you'll enjoy the two fruit trees and the large covered patio and flower beds. Unfortunately the fire place is not useable and for aesthetics only.



Our pet policy allows for 1 cat or dog, 25 Lbs max.



To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee, equal to one month's rent, is in place we will take this home off the market.



You don't want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.



(RLNE5781319)