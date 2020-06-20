All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 4016 Fawcett Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
4016 Fawcett Ave
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:47 AM

4016 Fawcett Ave

4016 South Fawcett Avenue · (253) 830-5160 ext. 406
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
South End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4016 South Fawcett Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4016 Fawcett Ave · Avail. now

$1,795

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1666 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Vintage Charmer - Offered By:
Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160

Rental Terms:
Rent: $1,795.00
Available: Now
Application Fee: $42.00
Security Deposit: $1,795.00
Admin Fee: $250.00
Renters Insurance Required

Come check out this vintage three-bedroom home. Main floor offers hardwood floors throughout the two bedrooms, hall and dining room with spacious kitchen and access to mud room with washer and dryer. Upstairs you'll find the largest bedroom with an off suite large 3/4 bathroom. The basement is large and has lots of storage shelves and a work bench area. Outside you'll enjoy the two fruit trees and the large covered patio and flower beds. Unfortunately the fire place is not useable and for aesthetics only.

Our pet policy allows for 1 cat or dog, 25 Lbs max.

To start your application visit www.spinnakerpm.com and click on start my application. Once a holding fee, equal to one month's rent, is in place we will take this home off the market.

You don't want to be the one who misses this home. Please call to schedule your tour today.

Spinnaker Property Management, 253-830-5160, www.spinnakerpm.com

(RLNE5781319)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4016 Fawcett Ave have any available units?
4016 Fawcett Ave has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 4016 Fawcett Ave have?
Some of 4016 Fawcett Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4016 Fawcett Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4016 Fawcett Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4016 Fawcett Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4016 Fawcett Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4016 Fawcett Ave offer parking?
No, 4016 Fawcett Ave does not offer parking.
Does 4016 Fawcett Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4016 Fawcett Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4016 Fawcett Ave have a pool?
No, 4016 Fawcett Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4016 Fawcett Ave have accessible units?
No, 4016 Fawcett Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4016 Fawcett Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4016 Fawcett Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4016 Fawcett Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Aero
9314 S Ash St
Tacoma, WA 98444
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity