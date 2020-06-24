4015 Pacific Ave

Amenities
Darling, 2-bedroom, 1-bath duplex, with Garage! - Property Id: 46162
Darling 2 bedroom duplex has a shared yard and garage. Light and bright floor plan with large rooms and vintage charm. Close to JBLM, freeways, and shopping.
Abridged Tenant Screening Criteria:
Income Verification 3 times rent
Application $45 fee per adult
TransUnion credit check
Background check
Applicant agrees to Tenant Screening Criteria by applying through TurboTenant
Complete Tenant Screening Criteria upon request
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/46162
Property Id 46162
(RLNE5692281)