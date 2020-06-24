4015 Pacific Ave

Amenities

pet friendly garage

Darling, 2-bedroom, 1-bath duplex, with Garage! - Property Id: 46162



Darling 2 bedroom duplex has a shared yard and garage. Light and bright floor plan with large rooms and vintage charm. Close to JBLM, freeways, and shopping.

Abridged Tenant Screening Criteria:

Income Verification 3 times rent

Application $45 fee per adult

TransUnion credit check

Background check

Applicant agrees to Tenant Screening Criteria by applying through TurboTenant

Complete Tenant Screening Criteria upon request

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/46162

