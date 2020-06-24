3923 South Tyler Street - 3

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher dogs allowed garage

Large and unique 990 Sq Ft unit on Tyler St with New Exterior Paint. This unit features 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath with a private backyard, a shared garage space, and a secluded complex that provides a quiet living area. This unit is newly renovated from top to bottom with new paint, flooring, new kitchen w/ quartz countertops and SS appliances, new bathrooms with quartz vanity, and all new lighting fixtures. In Unit Washer and Dryer hookup available. Come check out this renovated unit in a cozy complex of triplex buildings that will provide the feel and comfort of a home. New owners seek to bring these buildings back to life and provide top notch management to future tenants.



Lease: 12 month minimum, Resident is responsible for all Electricity and Cable utilities and a monthly flat fee of $75.00 for Water, Sewage, and Garbage. No smoking, no cats. Dogs by case by case review