3917 South Tyler Street - 2
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3917 South Tyler Street - 2

3917 South Tyler Street · No Longer Available
Location

3917 South Tyler Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large and unique 900 Sq Ft unit on Tyler St. This unit features 2 Bedrooms and 1 Bath with a private backyard, a shared garage space, and a secluded complex that provides a quiet living area. This unit is newly renovated from top to bottom with new paint, flooring, new kitchen w/ quartz countertops and SS appliances, new bathrooms with quartz vanity, and all new lighting fixtures. In Unit Washer and Dryer hookup available. Come check out this renovated unit in a cozy complex of triplex buildings that will provide the feel and comfort of a home. New owners seek to bring these buildings back to life and provide top notch management to future tenants. Lease: 12 month minimum, $1,400 Tenant is responsible for all Electricity and Cable utilities and a monthly flat fee of $75.00 for Water, Sewage, and Garbage. No smoking, no cats. Dogs by case by case review

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3917 South Tyler Street - 2 have any available units?
3917 South Tyler Street - 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3917 South Tyler Street - 2 have?
Some of 3917 South Tyler Street - 2's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3917 South Tyler Street - 2 currently offering any rent specials?
3917 South Tyler Street - 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3917 South Tyler Street - 2 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3917 South Tyler Street - 2 is pet friendly.
Does 3917 South Tyler Street - 2 offer parking?
Yes, 3917 South Tyler Street - 2 offers parking.
Does 3917 South Tyler Street - 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3917 South Tyler Street - 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3917 South Tyler Street - 2 have a pool?
No, 3917 South Tyler Street - 2 does not have a pool.
Does 3917 South Tyler Street - 2 have accessible units?
No, 3917 South Tyler Street - 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 3917 South Tyler Street - 2 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3917 South Tyler Street - 2 has units with dishwashers.
