Amenities
Beautiful Downstairs Two Bedroom / One Bath Apartment Available in Tacoma!
Features:
- Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, electric range/oven, refrigerator
- Carpeting in living area and bedrooms
- Tiled flooring in kitchen and bathroom
-One off-street parking spot included.
Near Lincoln Park, Nearby schools include Lincoln High School, Blix Elementary School, Reed Elementary school.
Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
No pets allowed.
Application fee: $49 pp
Lease Term: 12-months
Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.
Property Address: 3823 S G St Apt A, Tacoma, Washington 98418.
- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.
You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.
Our Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)
- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.
We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!
Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922
-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance
www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.
(RLNE4745700)