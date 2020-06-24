All apartments in Tacoma
3823 S G St Apt A
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

3823 S G St Apt A

3823 South G Street · No Longer Available
Location

3823 South G Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
parking
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
Beautiful Downstairs Two Bedroom / One Bath Apartment Available in Tacoma!

Features:

- Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, electric range/oven, refrigerator
- Carpeting in living area and bedrooms
- Tiled flooring in kitchen and bathroom
-One off-street parking spot included.

Near Lincoln Park, Nearby schools include Lincoln High School, Blix Elementary School, Reed Elementary school.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
No pets allowed.
Application fee: $49 pp
Lease Term: 12-months
Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.

Property Address: 3823 S G St Apt A, Tacoma, Washington 98418.

- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.

You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.

Our Rental Criteria Includes:
- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.
- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)
- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.
- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.
- First-time renters and applicants without credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged off balances.
- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.
- We do not accept portable screening reports
- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #WA DOL 20922

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4745700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

