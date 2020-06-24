Amenities

Beautiful Downstairs Two Bedroom / One Bath Apartment Available in Tacoma!



Features:



- Fully equipped kitchen with granite countertops, electric range/oven, refrigerator

- Carpeting in living area and bedrooms

- Tiled flooring in kitchen and bathroom

-One off-street parking spot included.



Near Lincoln Park, Nearby schools include Lincoln High School, Blix Elementary School, Reed Elementary school.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

No pets allowed.

Application fee: $49 pp

Lease Term: 12-months

Security Deposit includes a 10% non-refundable move-in fee.



Property Address: 3823 S G St Apt A, Tacoma, Washington 98418.



- Click the virtual tour link to see this home now.



You can reach us via text directly at (206) 202-9028, or email us at leasing@mynd.co.



Our Rental Criteria Includes:

- Criminal history. We consider how long ago the crime occurred, circumstances, and evidence of rehabilitation.

- Gross Income must be at least 2.5 times the rent. (All sources of income do count)

- Good, verifiable rental history or home ownership.

- The security deposit is based on final credit approval.

- First-time renters and applicants without credit history are welcome with last months rent, however, they must have no collections, past due or charged off balances.

- Co-signers will be accepted for lack of income purposes only. Co-signers must apply and have a credit score of greater than 650 and provide an income of at least 5 times the monthly rent.

- We do not accept portable screening reports

- Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.



We look forward to connecting and helping you find your next home!



Mynd Management

Equal Opportunity Housing

License #WA DOL 20922



-Fast Online Application

-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service

-Affordable Renter's Insurance



www.mynd.co Accepts Section 8.



No Pets Allowed



