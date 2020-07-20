3801 E. I St.

Amenities

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Single Family Home located on a Large Lot! - Address: 3801 East I Street, Tacoma, WA 98404



Quick Feature List:

Bedroom(s): 2 Bedrooms, Bonus, & Loft

Bathroom(s): 1

Parking: Off Street Parking & RV Parking

Square Ft: Approx. 1,296

Heating: Electric

Cooling: No

Floor(s): Hardwood and Carpet

Gated Community: No

Available: Now

Animals: No Pets

Rent: $1,495.00

Deposit: $1,450.00

Lease Term: 1 Year

Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net

Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older

Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm

Office Phone: 253.537.6500



Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Single Family Home located on a Large Lot!

Spacious Kitchen

- White Appliances

- New Microwave

- Plenty of Cabinetry

- Window offering Natural Lighting

- Access to Backyard

Formal Dining Room

- Hardwood Flooring

- Large Window offering Natural Lighting

- Hanging Light Fixture

Open Living Room

- Hardwood Flooring

- Large Windows offering Natural Lighting

Bonus Room

- Located Upstairs

- Carpet

- Large Open Space

Large Loft

- Lots of Space

2 Bedrooms

- All Bedrooms Located on Main Floor

- One Bedroom with Ceiling Fan

- All Bedrooms w/Hardwood Flooring

1 Bathroom

- Nicely Updated

Utility Area

- Washer and Dryer

LARGE Back Yard

- Beautiful Green Space

- Fully Fenced

Front Yard

- Beautifully Landscaped

- Great Curb Appeal

- Covered Porch



School Information:

To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.



Alarm System:

- This property is equipped with an Alarm System. If tenants wish to use the system they will be required to set up an account in their name. All fees and false alarms will be tenant responsibility. After tenants set up their account and alarm code, they will be required to provide this information to NRB Property Management to keep on file. Any repairs needed due to negligence will be tenant responsibility.



Additional Information:

- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.

- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.

- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.

- Detached Garage is not available for tenant use.



We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.



If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net

NRB Property Management, LLC

PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387

Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505



No Pets Allowed



