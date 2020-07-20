All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

3801 E. I St.

3801 East I Street · No Longer Available
Location

3801 East I Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
alarm system
parking
garage
Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Single Family Home located on a Large Lot! - Address: 3801 East I Street, Tacoma, WA 98404

Quick Feature List:
Bedroom(s): 2 Bedrooms, Bonus, & Loft
Bathroom(s): 1
Parking: Off Street Parking & RV Parking
Square Ft: Approx. 1,296
Heating: Electric
Cooling: No
Floor(s): Hardwood and Carpet
Gated Community: No
Available: Now
Animals: No Pets
Rent: $1,495.00
Deposit: $1,450.00
Lease Term: 1 Year
Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net
Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older
Office Hours: Monday Friday 10am 5pm
Office Phone: 253.537.6500

Gorgeous 2 Bedroom Single Family Home located on a Large Lot!
Spacious Kitchen
- White Appliances
- New Microwave
- Plenty of Cabinetry
- Window offering Natural Lighting
- Access to Backyard
Formal Dining Room
- Hardwood Flooring
- Large Window offering Natural Lighting
- Hanging Light Fixture
Open Living Room
- Hardwood Flooring
- Large Windows offering Natural Lighting
Bonus Room
- Located Upstairs
- Carpet
- Large Open Space
Large Loft
- Lots of Space
2 Bedrooms
- All Bedrooms Located on Main Floor
- One Bedroom with Ceiling Fan
- All Bedrooms w/Hardwood Flooring
1 Bathroom
- Nicely Updated
Utility Area
- Washer and Dryer
LARGE Back Yard
- Beautiful Green Space
- Fully Fenced
Front Yard
- Beautifully Landscaped
- Great Curb Appeal
- Covered Porch

School Information:
To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.

Alarm System:
- This property is equipped with an Alarm System. If tenants wish to use the system they will be required to set up an account in their name. All fees and false alarms will be tenant responsibility. After tenants set up their account and alarm code, they will be required to provide this information to NRB Property Management to keep on file. Any repairs needed due to negligence will be tenant responsibility.

Additional Information:
- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.
- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.
- All Fees are due prior to moving in No split payments.
- Detached Garage is not available for tenant use.

We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. Its not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while youre asking your questions and we dont have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.

If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net
NRB Property Management, LLC
PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387
Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRBs Owner Randy Schell.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4856356)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3801 E. I St. have any available units?
3801 E. I St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3801 E. I St. have?
Some of 3801 E. I St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3801 E. I St. currently offering any rent specials?
3801 E. I St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3801 E. I St. pet-friendly?
No, 3801 E. I St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3801 E. I St. offer parking?
Yes, 3801 E. I St. offers parking.
Does 3801 E. I St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3801 E. I St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3801 E. I St. have a pool?
No, 3801 E. I St. does not have a pool.
Does 3801 E. I St. have accessible units?
No, 3801 E. I St. does not have accessible units.
Does 3801 E. I St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 3801 E. I St. does not have units with dishwashers.
