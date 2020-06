Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage internet access

Available 05/01/20 This 1926 craftsman is full of charm and has one of the most amazing backyards you will find anywhere. Maintenance free & fully fenced! 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, a perfect extra room for an office, 2 car garage, new hot water tank, new furnace with AC, & hp mini split for the upstairs bedroom! Super convenient to I-5 North or South as well as downtown.



(RLNE5692495)