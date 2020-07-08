3711 South Wilkeson Street

Amenities
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.
Very nice 2 bedroom 1 bath Rambler in Tacoma. Update kitchen and Stainless Steel Appliances, microwave, hardwood floors, nice sized rooms. Living and Dining area. Detached garage, fenced back yard, private front yard. Alley access and gravel parking area. Landscaped with lots of plum trees. built in wall AC/heat and washer and dryer hookups,
Utilities:
Electric: TPU
Water: TPU
Refuse: TPU
Sewer: TPU
Cable TV: Comcast
School District: Tacoma
Heat: EFA with AC
Pets: Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee
$200 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN $3000
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 9/24/18
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.