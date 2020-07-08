All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3711 South Wilkeson Street

3711 South Wilkeson Street · No Longer Available
Location

3711 South Wilkeson Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
hardwood floors
microwave
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

Very nice 2 bedroom 1 bath Rambler in Tacoma. Update kitchen and Stainless Steel Appliances, microwave, hardwood floors, nice sized rooms. Living and Dining area. Detached garage, fenced back yard, private front yard. Alley access and gravel parking area. Landscaped with lots of plum trees. built in wall AC/heat and washer and dryer hookups,

Utilities:
Electric: TPU
Water: TPU
Refuse: TPU
Sewer: TPU
Cable TV: Comcast
School District: Tacoma
Heat: EFA with AC

Pets: Negotiable
Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee

$200 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $3000

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 9/24/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3711 South Wilkeson Street have any available units?
3711 South Wilkeson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3711 South Wilkeson Street have?
Some of 3711 South Wilkeson Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3711 South Wilkeson Street currently offering any rent specials?
3711 South Wilkeson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 South Wilkeson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3711 South Wilkeson Street is pet friendly.
Does 3711 South Wilkeson Street offer parking?
Yes, 3711 South Wilkeson Street offers parking.
Does 3711 South Wilkeson Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 South Wilkeson Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 South Wilkeson Street have a pool?
No, 3711 South Wilkeson Street does not have a pool.
Does 3711 South Wilkeson Street have accessible units?
No, 3711 South Wilkeson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 South Wilkeson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3711 South Wilkeson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

