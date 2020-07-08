3711 South Wilkeson Street

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors microwave w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.



Very nice 2 bedroom 1 bath Rambler in Tacoma. Update kitchen and Stainless Steel Appliances, microwave, hardwood floors, nice sized rooms. Living and Dining area. Detached garage, fenced back yard, private front yard. Alley access and gravel parking area. Landscaped with lots of plum trees. built in wall AC/heat and washer and dryer hookups,



Utilities:

Electric: TPU

Water: TPU

Refuse: TPU

Sewer: TPU

Cable TV: Comcast

School District: Tacoma

Heat: EFA with AC



Pets: Negotiable

Subject to:

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee



$200 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $3000



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,300, Available 9/24/18



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.