Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3711 S Park Ave
Last updated August 15 2019 at 7:55 AM
1 of 15
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
3711 S Park Ave
3711 South Park Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Location
3711 South Park Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Cute 3 bedroom home with bonus room that could be used as a den or 4th bedroom, 1 bath, large yard and storage shed. Move in ready
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3711 S Park Ave have any available units?
3711 S Park Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tacoma, WA
.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tacoma Rent Report
.
Is 3711 S Park Ave currently offering any rent specials?
3711 S Park Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3711 S Park Ave pet-friendly?
No, 3711 S Park Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tacoma
.
Does 3711 S Park Ave offer parking?
No, 3711 S Park Ave does not offer parking.
Does 3711 S Park Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3711 S Park Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3711 S Park Ave have a pool?
No, 3711 S Park Ave does not have a pool.
Does 3711 S Park Ave have accessible units?
No, 3711 S Park Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 3711 S Park Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 3711 S Park Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3711 S Park Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 3711 S Park Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Northeast Tacoma
