Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

3701 A Street

3701 A St · No Longer Available
Location

3701 A St, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Tidy neighborhood home with detached garage and basement storage

The property is close to everything, offers an easy ride to downtown or the freeways in either direction. Close to neighborhood schools and supporting services, this charming 3-bedroom, 1-bath has abundant storage in a full basement and many closets, plus a full one-car garage. Interior archways, hardwood doors and floors, nicely tiled bathroom and tub surround. New kitchen and bathroom floors. Charming!

Laundry separate from other living spaces, a quaint breakfast nook and ample-sized dining room make for comfortable, easy living. The home is well-looked after, in good shape and would make anyone proud to live here.

Security deposit and first month's rent required at move-in. No smoking and no pets. Each adult applicant must complete an online application and approved tenants must show proof of in-place renters insurance prior to occupancy.

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3701-a-st-tacoma-wa-98418-usa/d9fa5213-7760-49b6-9be4-ad658de3e1c7

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4797498)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 3701 A Street have any available units?
3701 A Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3701 A Street have?
Some of 3701 A Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3701 A Street currently offering any rent specials?
3701 A Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3701 A Street pet-friendly?
No, 3701 A Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3701 A Street offer parking?
Yes, 3701 A Street offers parking.
Does 3701 A Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3701 A Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3701 A Street have a pool?
No, 3701 A Street does not have a pool.
Does 3701 A Street have accessible units?
No, 3701 A Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3701 A Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3701 A Street has units with dishwashers.

