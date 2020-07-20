3701 A Street.

Amenities

Tidy neighborhood home with detached garage and basement storage



The property is close to everything, offers an easy ride to downtown or the freeways in either direction. Close to neighborhood schools and supporting services, this charming 3-bedroom, 1-bath has abundant storage in a full basement and many closets, plus a full one-car garage. Interior archways, hardwood doors and floors, nicely tiled bathroom and tub surround. New kitchen and bathroom floors. Charming!



Laundry separate from other living spaces, a quaint breakfast nook and ample-sized dining room make for comfortable, easy living. The home is well-looked after, in good shape and would make anyone proud to live here.



Security deposit and first month's rent required at move-in. No smoking and no pets. Each adult applicant must complete an online application and approved tenants must show proof of in-place renters insurance prior to occupancy.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/3701-a-st-tacoma-wa-98418-usa/d9fa5213-7760-49b6-9be4-ad658de3e1c7



No Pets Allowed



