3618 South K Street
Last updated December 22 2019 at 8:03 AM

3618 South K Street

3618 South K Street · No Longer Available
Location

3618 South K Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come view this charming fully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex in Tacoma.
The home includes a full size washer and dryer, vinyl planking floors in the living room and hallway with carpet in the bedrooms. Located in a convenient location close to the Tacoma Mall, 1-5 Freeway, and several shopping centers.

Application fee is $45 per person 18 years old or older.
Rent: $1,195.00
Utilities: $100 per month for water/sewer/garbage
Non Refundable Admin Fee: $100
Security Deposit: $1,195.00

Call or text Yelena today with questions (253) 948-6435

Managed by Prosper Property Management LLC

Click here to apply at - https://prosperpropertymanagement.com/apply-to-rent/

Visit our website to see other available homes - https://prosperpropertymanagement.com/find-a-home/

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3618 South K Street have any available units?
3618 South K Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 3618 South K Street currently offering any rent specials?
3618 South K Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3618 South K Street pet-friendly?
No, 3618 South K Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3618 South K Street offer parking?
No, 3618 South K Street does not offer parking.
Does 3618 South K Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3618 South K Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3618 South K Street have a pool?
No, 3618 South K Street does not have a pool.
Does 3618 South K Street have accessible units?
No, 3618 South K Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3618 South K Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3618 South K Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3618 South K Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 3618 South K Street does not have units with air conditioning.

