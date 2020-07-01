3618 South K Street

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities

Come view this charming fully renovated 2 bedroom 1 bathroom duplex in Tacoma.

The home includes a full size washer and dryer, vinyl planking floors in the living room and hallway with carpet in the bedrooms. Located in a convenient location close to the Tacoma Mall, 1-5 Freeway, and several shopping centers.



Application fee is $45 per person 18 years old or older.

Rent: $1,195.00

Utilities: $100 per month for water/sewer/garbage

Non Refundable Admin Fee: $100

Security Deposit: $1,195.00



Call or text Yelena today with questions (253) 948-6435



Managed by Prosper Property Management LLC



Click here to apply at - https://prosperpropertymanagement.com/apply-to-rent/



Visit our website to see other available homes - https://prosperpropertymanagement.com/find-a-home/



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,195, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $1,195, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.