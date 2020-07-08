3415 South 47th Street Unit: F

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters parking

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry Property Amenities parking

Upscale 2 bedroom, 1.5 ba town home. Spacious living room with large bedrooms upstairs. Low maintenance, washer and dryer in unit, granite counter tops. Water, electric and garbage all paid by the tenants. 1- Parking spot per tenant. Sorry No Section 8, No Pets. Deposit $1195 App $50



**Please see www.bcirent.com for availability. For all applications please see http://www.bcirent.com/tenant-info and submit to maria@bciprop.com with a copy of ID & Social, proof of income, as well as the screening fee which can be done online as well.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.