Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3415 South 47th Street Unit: F
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3415 South 47th Street Unit: F

3415 South 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3415 South 47th Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
Upscale 2 bedroom, 1.5 ba town home. Spacious living room with large bedrooms upstairs. Low maintenance, washer and dryer in unit, granite counter tops. Water, electric and garbage all paid by the tenants. 1- Parking spot per tenant. Sorry No Section 8, No Pets. Deposit $1195 App $50

**Please see www.bcirent.com for availability. For all applications please see http://www.bcirent.com/tenant-info and submit to maria@bciprop.com with a copy of ID & Social, proof of income, as well as the screening fee which can be done online as well.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3415 South 47th Street Unit: F have any available units?
3415 South 47th Street Unit: F doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 3415 South 47th Street Unit: F currently offering any rent specials?
3415 South 47th Street Unit: F is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3415 South 47th Street Unit: F pet-friendly?
No, 3415 South 47th Street Unit: F is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 3415 South 47th Street Unit: F offer parking?
Yes, 3415 South 47th Street Unit: F offers parking.
Does 3415 South 47th Street Unit: F have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3415 South 47th Street Unit: F offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3415 South 47th Street Unit: F have a pool?
No, 3415 South 47th Street Unit: F does not have a pool.
Does 3415 South 47th Street Unit: F have accessible units?
No, 3415 South 47th Street Unit: F does not have accessible units.
Does 3415 South 47th Street Unit: F have units with dishwashers?
No, 3415 South 47th Street Unit: F does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3415 South 47th Street Unit: F have units with air conditioning?
No, 3415 South 47th Street Unit: F does not have units with air conditioning.

