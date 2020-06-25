Rent Calculator
Tacoma, WA
/
3324 S. 9th St
Last updated June 11 2019 at 10:58 AM
3324 S. 9th St
3324 South 9th Street
No Longer Available
Location
3324 South 9th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4884874)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3324 S. 9th St have any available units?
3324 S. 9th St doesn't have any available units at this time.
Tacoma, WA
.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Tacoma Rent Report
.
Is 3324 S. 9th St currently offering any rent specials?
3324 S. 9th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3324 S. 9th St pet-friendly?
No, 3324 S. 9th St is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Tacoma
.
Does 3324 S. 9th St offer parking?
No, 3324 S. 9th St does not offer parking.
Does 3324 S. 9th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3324 S. 9th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3324 S. 9th St have a pool?
No, 3324 S. 9th St does not have a pool.
Does 3324 S. 9th St have accessible units?
No, 3324 S. 9th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3324 S. 9th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3324 S. 9th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3324 S. 9th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3324 S. 9th St does not have units with air conditioning.
