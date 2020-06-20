3122 S. 8th St.

Amenities

Reduce price 6-bedrooms / 3122 S 8TH / 2 CAR GARAGE - This home has space! The kitchen, dinning room and living room flow on the main level along with a full bath and two bedrooms. One bedroom has a deck and the other has a large window looking over the back yard. Upstairs is two bedrooms and downstairs is the laundry area, a full bath, two bedrooms and more space. The Property has a patio and partially fenced yard it includes yard care service. Also a two car detached garage. Location near University P. S. - 6th Ave District - bus line etc. Call REIS 253-207-5871 Ext 100 or Claire@REISinvest.com See on www.reisinvest.com May require additional last months rent or monthly professional cleaning.



No Pets Allowed



