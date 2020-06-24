All apartments in Tacoma
3121 S 11th St Basement
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3121 S 11th St Basement

3121 South 11th Street · No Longer Available
Location

3121 South 11th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Large basement room/apartment - Property Id: 96385

360 sq ft. bedroom basement room in Central Tacoma. Adorable brick craftsman corner house with street parking in front and the side. House is a 2 bed 1 bath upstairs and a one bedroom apartment in the basement with shared laundry. Basement room has a separate entrance and has its own fireplace. Fridge and small counter space can be provided for small kitchen amenities. Shared kitchen on main floor. Less then 1 min walk to Franklin Park and Elementary(pictured).
Close to UPS, UW Tacoma, Tacoma General, and Allenmore. Short walk to two bus lines 28 and rout 1 is under a 5 min drive to I-5 and the Hwy 16. Single or double
Occupancy. Utilities shared with upstairs owners/tenant
Washer and Dryer shared in basement. We have two full size Australian Shepherd dogs so must be dog friendly. No cigarette smoking indoors, responsible drinking ok. All walks of life, International Students and Travel Nurses welcome, flexible
lease options. $600 cleaning and damage deposit.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/96385
Property Id 96385

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4685634)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3121 S 11th St Basement have any available units?
3121 S 11th St Basement doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 3121 S 11th St Basement have?
Some of 3121 S 11th St Basement's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3121 S 11th St Basement currently offering any rent specials?
3121 S 11th St Basement is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3121 S 11th St Basement pet-friendly?
Yes, 3121 S 11th St Basement is pet friendly.
Does 3121 S 11th St Basement offer parking?
No, 3121 S 11th St Basement does not offer parking.
Does 3121 S 11th St Basement have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3121 S 11th St Basement offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3121 S 11th St Basement have a pool?
No, 3121 S 11th St Basement does not have a pool.
Does 3121 S 11th St Basement have accessible units?
No, 3121 S 11th St Basement does not have accessible units.
Does 3121 S 11th St Basement have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3121 S 11th St Basement has units with dishwashers.
