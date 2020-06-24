3121 S 11th St Basement

Amenities
Large basement room/apartment - Property Id: 96385
360 sq ft. bedroom basement room in Central Tacoma. Adorable brick craftsman corner house with street parking in front and the side. House is a 2 bed 1 bath upstairs and a one bedroom apartment in the basement with shared laundry. Basement room has a separate entrance and has its own fireplace. Fridge and small counter space can be provided for small kitchen amenities. Shared kitchen on main floor. Less then 1 min walk to Franklin Park and Elementary(pictured).
Close to UPS, UW Tacoma, Tacoma General, and Allenmore. Short walk to two bus lines 28 and rout 1 is under a 5 min drive to I-5 and the Hwy 16. Single or double
Occupancy. Utilities shared with upstairs owners/tenant
Washer and Dryer shared in basement. We have two full size Australian Shepherd dogs so must be dog friendly. No cigarette smoking indoors, responsible drinking ok. All walks of life, International Students and Travel Nurses welcome, flexible
lease options. $600 cleaning and damage deposit.
No Pets Allowed
