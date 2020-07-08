Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
3102 N. 7th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
3102 N. 7th St
3102 North 7th Street
3102 North 7th Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
(RLNE4650067)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 3102 N. 7th St have any available units?
3102 N. 7th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tacoma, WA
.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tacoma Rent Report
.
Is 3102 N. 7th St currently offering any rent specials?
3102 N. 7th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3102 N. 7th St pet-friendly?
No, 3102 N. 7th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tacoma
.
Does 3102 N. 7th St offer parking?
No, 3102 N. 7th St does not offer parking.
Does 3102 N. 7th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3102 N. 7th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3102 N. 7th St have a pool?
No, 3102 N. 7th St does not have a pool.
Does 3102 N. 7th St have accessible units?
No, 3102 N. 7th St does not have accessible units.
Does 3102 N. 7th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3102 N. 7th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3102 N. 7th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 3102 N. 7th St does not have units with air conditioning.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
