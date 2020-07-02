2715 S 7th St - Downstairs

Amenities
This spacious 3bd/2bth basement apartment has been beautifully updated and is located just MINUTES from 6th Ave! You wont want to miss making this your next home!
WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT THIS SPACE?
1. Rent = $1,495/month + $224.06 for W/S/G and Electric
2. Security Deposit = $1,200
3. First Month's Rent + Security Deposit are due at move-in. Last Month's Rest is due in full by end of month 3.
4. Off Street Parking
5. Washer/Dryer are on-site in a shared laundry room.
6. Cats are allowed with an additional $250 non-refundable deposit + $25/month pet rent.
WILL I QUALIFY FOR THIS SPACE?
We're looking for at least 4 out of the 5 requirements below:
1. Solid employment for the last 6 months
2. Monthly income of at least 3 times monthly rent
3. 580+ Credit Score
4. Rent paid in full and on time for the last 12 months
5. No evictions in the last 3 years
WHO SHOULD I CONTACT IF I AM INTERESTED?
The Leasing Agent for this unit is Katie. You can call or text Katie at 253-468-8210.
Hope to hear from you soon!