All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 2715 S 7th St - Downstairs.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
2715 S 7th St - Downstairs
Last updated April 30 2020 at 4:16 AM

2715 S 7th St - Downstairs

2715 South 7th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Central Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2715 South 7th Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
This spacious 3bd/2bth basement apartment has been beautifully updated and is located just MINUTES from 6th Ave! You wont want to miss making this your next home!

WHAT SHOULD I KNOW ABOUT THIS SPACE?
1. Rent = $1,495/month + $224.06 for W/S/G and Electric
2. Security Deposit = $1,200
3. First Month's Rent + Security Deposit are due at move-in. Last Month's Rest is due in full by end of month 3.
4. Off Street Parking
5. Washer/Dryer are on-site in a shared laundry room.
6. Cats are allowed with an additional $250 non-refundable deposit + $25/month pet rent.

WILL I QUALIFY FOR THIS SPACE?
We're looking for at least 4 out of the 5 requirements below:
1. Solid employment for the last 6 months
2. Monthly income of at least 3 times monthly rent
3. 580+ Credit Score
4. Rent paid in full and on time for the last 12 months
5. No evictions in the last 3 years

WHO SHOULD I CONTACT IF I AM INTERESTED?
The Leasing Agent for this unit is Katie. You can call or text Katie at 253-468-8210.

Hope to hear from you soon!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2715 S 7th St - Downstairs have any available units?
2715 S 7th St - Downstairs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2715 S 7th St - Downstairs have?
Some of 2715 S 7th St - Downstairs's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2715 S 7th St - Downstairs currently offering any rent specials?
2715 S 7th St - Downstairs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2715 S 7th St - Downstairs pet-friendly?
Yes, 2715 S 7th St - Downstairs is pet friendly.
Does 2715 S 7th St - Downstairs offer parking?
Yes, 2715 S 7th St - Downstairs offers parking.
Does 2715 S 7th St - Downstairs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2715 S 7th St - Downstairs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2715 S 7th St - Downstairs have a pool?
No, 2715 S 7th St - Downstairs does not have a pool.
Does 2715 S 7th St - Downstairs have accessible units?
No, 2715 S 7th St - Downstairs does not have accessible units.
Does 2715 S 7th St - Downstairs have units with dishwashers?
No, 2715 S 7th St - Downstairs does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Sienna Park
10710 17th Ave S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Avery on Pearl
1202 N Pearl St
Tacoma, WA 98406
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus