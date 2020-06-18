All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated April 6 2020 at 11:20 AM

2621 N. Union Avenue

2621 North Union Avenue · (206) 914-4447 ext. 240
Location

2621 North Union Avenue, Tacoma, WA 98407
North End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2621 N. Union Avenue · Avail. now

$2,100

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1644 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Tacoma Charmer in Popular Proctor Neighborhood - Live in Tacoma's sought after Proctor neighborhood. This cute two bedroom, one bath beauty has manyperiod details and updates. The kitchen includes quartz counters, stainless appliances, tile floors,and newer cabinets. Come home to gorgeous stained oak floors, and nicely painted crown molding.

The bath has updated marble tile floors, and a surround shower. With a nice and cozy feel, you can take stairs the stairs to an unfinished basement with full size washer and dryer. This spacious area can be used for storage and is also a garage.
All electrical and plumbing has been recently updated.

The house has a generous backyard that is fully fenced, with a covered aggregate patio for great entertaining. Includes yard shed for convenient storage. Being located on the corner, this home has great curb appeal. It's close to top rated Washington Hoyt Elementary school, and walking distance to the Proctor district and water front. The location is a bonus, don't let it slip by!

Click or copy/paste the link into your browser to see the 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Mh1NiKy9dFp&guides=0&lp=1&ts=2&qs=1&play=1

Contact Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 for details and an appointment to view. Do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly.

TERMS: First months rent and security deposit due at lease signing. No smoking. 1 small pet only cat or dog with an additional deposit. Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40 per adult screening fee.

(RLNE5622089)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2621 N. Union Avenue have any available units?
2621 N. Union Avenue has a unit available for $2,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2621 N. Union Avenue have?
Some of 2621 N. Union Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2621 N. Union Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2621 N. Union Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2621 N. Union Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2621 N. Union Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2621 N. Union Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2621 N. Union Avenue does offer parking.
Does 2621 N. Union Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2621 N. Union Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2621 N. Union Avenue have a pool?
No, 2621 N. Union Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 2621 N. Union Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2621 N. Union Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2621 N. Union Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2621 N. Union Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
