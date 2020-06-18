2621 N. Union Avenue

Amenities

Tacoma Charmer in Popular Proctor Neighborhood - Live in Tacoma's sought after Proctor neighborhood. This cute two bedroom, one bath beauty has manyperiod details and updates. The kitchen includes quartz counters, stainless appliances, tile floors,and newer cabinets. Come home to gorgeous stained oak floors, and nicely painted crown molding.



The bath has updated marble tile floors, and a surround shower. With a nice and cozy feel, you can take stairs the stairs to an unfinished basement with full size washer and dryer. This spacious area can be used for storage and is also a garage.

All electrical and plumbing has been recently updated.



The house has a generous backyard that is fully fenced, with a covered aggregate patio for great entertaining. Includes yard shed for convenient storage. Being located on the corner, this home has great curb appeal. It's close to top rated Washington Hoyt Elementary school, and walking distance to the Proctor district and water front. The location is a bonus, don't let it slip by!



Click or copy/paste the link into your browser to see the 3D Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=Mh1NiKy9dFp&guides=0&lp=1&ts=2&qs=1&play=1



Contact Shelly Tarica at (206) 914-4447 for details and an appointment to view. Do not apply until you have seen/driven by property and have spoken with me directly.



TERMS: First months rent and security deposit due at lease signing. No smoking. 1 small pet only cat or dog with an additional deposit. Application accessible at www.wpmsouth.com with $40 per adult screening fee.



