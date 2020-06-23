All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated May 21 2019 at 10:35 AM

2512 Tacoma Ave S

2512 Tacoma Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

2512 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

parking
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
range
Property Amenities
parking
BIG OLD HOUSE - small price*** City & Mtn View (Downtown Tacoma) - BUILT IN 1903.... oh the things this home has seen thru the years!
Sits high on a hill overlooking DOWNTOWN TACOMA, Univ. of Wa - Tacoma campus and the TACOMA DOME...
2 story home has 4 bedrooms + another room (with closet) that could be a 5th bedroom or an office. It's 115 years old and a bit worn but IT'S VERY CLEAN! and everything works!
Has electric baseboard heat AND A HEAT PUMP for air conditioning... insulated windows for energy efficiency.
MAIN FLOOR has high ceiling living room, large kitchen (with stove and frig), 1 bedroom and a 1.5 bathroom.
SECOND FLOOR has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom PLUS an extra bedroom/office that is off one of the bedrooms.
Gravel parking area on alley for 5 vehicles (but sorry , no garage).
Located on the hill side above downtown Tacoma - sits high and enjoys lots of light and views.
(Sorry, owner prefers no Section 8 at this time.)
INTERESTED?
1.GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com
2.CLICK on "AM I APPROVABLE?" in the toolbar and,
3.TAKE the "TEST" (8 questions) to see if your application might be approvable
"PASS THE TEST" AND CHOOSE TO APPLY?
A.CLICK on "AVAILABLE" in the toolbar
B.FIND the home you are interested in and
C.CLICK on "APPLY NOW" on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY the $40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.
You can also read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.
Visit our informative website at www.redroofrentals.com
We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC Open Mon.-Fri. 10AM - 5PM and we thank you!

(RLNE2708625)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2512 Tacoma Ave S have any available units?
2512 Tacoma Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 2512 Tacoma Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
2512 Tacoma Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2512 Tacoma Ave S pet-friendly?
No, 2512 Tacoma Ave S is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 2512 Tacoma Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 2512 Tacoma Ave S offers parking.
Does 2512 Tacoma Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2512 Tacoma Ave S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2512 Tacoma Ave S have a pool?
No, 2512 Tacoma Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 2512 Tacoma Ave S have accessible units?
No, 2512 Tacoma Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 2512 Tacoma Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 2512 Tacoma Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2512 Tacoma Ave S have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2512 Tacoma Ave S has units with air conditioning.
