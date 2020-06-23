2512 Tacoma Ave S

Amenities

parking air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning range Property Amenities parking

BIG OLD HOUSE - small price*** City & Mtn View (Downtown Tacoma) - BUILT IN 1903.... oh the things this home has seen thru the years!

Sits high on a hill overlooking DOWNTOWN TACOMA, Univ. of Wa - Tacoma campus and the TACOMA DOME...

2 story home has 4 bedrooms + another room (with closet) that could be a 5th bedroom or an office. It's 115 years old and a bit worn but IT'S VERY CLEAN! and everything works!

Has electric baseboard heat AND A HEAT PUMP for air conditioning... insulated windows for energy efficiency.

MAIN FLOOR has high ceiling living room, large kitchen (with stove and frig), 1 bedroom and a 1.5 bathroom.

SECOND FLOOR has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom PLUS an extra bedroom/office that is off one of the bedrooms.

Gravel parking area on alley for 5 vehicles (but sorry , no garage).

Located on the hill side above downtown Tacoma - sits high and enjoys lots of light and views.

(Sorry, owner prefers no Section 8 at this time.)

INTERESTED?

1.GO to our company website at redroofrentals.com

2.CLICK on "AM I APPROVABLE?" in the toolbar and,

3.TAKE the "TEST" (8 questions) to see if your application might be approvable

"PASS THE TEST" AND CHOOSE TO APPLY?

A.CLICK on "AVAILABLE" in the toolbar

B.FIND the home you are interested in and

C.CLICK on "APPLY NOW" on the far-right side where you can APPLY and PAY the $40/adult application fee ONLINE with a credit card.

You can also read our standard Rental Agreement on our website in the RENTERS section.

Visit our informative website at www.redroofrentals.com

We are Red Roof Rentals, LLC Open Mon.-Fri. 10AM - 5PM and we thank you!



(RLNE2708625)