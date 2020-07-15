All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:02 PM

2424 S. 41st #522

2424 South 41st Street · (253) 230-7812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2424 South 41st Street, Tacoma, WA 98409
South Tacoma

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2424 S. 41st #522 · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 805 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
media room
sauna
Penthouse Loft - 1 bed 1.5 Bath - This unit features sparking clean laminate flooring, granite counter tops, stainless appliances, a breakfast bar, washer & dryer in the unit, secured parking and access to building, plus much more. Floor to ceiling windows line the exterior wall of the unit - a private balcony to compliment the open floor plan. Lots of storage inside the unit as well as a storage unit in the garage. One garage parking stall included with lease. Only separate utility here is electricity - experience resort style luxury living at an affordable rate. Welcome Home!

Please call/text for a showing

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4939903)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 S. 41st #522 have any available units?
2424 S. 41st #522 has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2424 S. 41st #522 have?
Some of 2424 S. 41st #522's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2424 S. 41st #522 currently offering any rent specials?
2424 S. 41st #522 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 S. 41st #522 pet-friendly?
No, 2424 S. 41st #522 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 2424 S. 41st #522 offer parking?
Yes, 2424 S. 41st #522 offers parking.
Does 2424 S. 41st #522 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2424 S. 41st #522 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 S. 41st #522 have a pool?
Yes, 2424 S. 41st #522 has a pool.
Does 2424 S. 41st #522 have accessible units?
No, 2424 S. 41st #522 does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 S. 41st #522 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2424 S. 41st #522 does not have units with dishwashers.
