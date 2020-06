Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

NE Tacoma 3 bedroom Duplex with Garage on Norpoint Way!! - Welcome home to this conveniently located duplex in NE Tacoma. Home comes with all appliances including a full size washer and dryer. All bedrooms on the second floor. There is a full size bathroom upstairs and a convenient half bath on the first floor. These duplexes never stay vacant for long so request your private showing today!!



RENT: $1675.00

DEPOSIT: $650.00

NON REFUNDABLE ADMIN FEE: $350

Pet Deposit Applicable

Pet Fee Applicable



(RLNE4985467)