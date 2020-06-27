All apartments in Tacoma
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
2357 South I Street
Last updated July 31 2019 at 4:00 PM

2357 South I Street

2357 South I Street · No Longer Available
Location

2357 South I Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
dogs allowed
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Excellent commuter 2BR/2.5BA + Den Townhome near UW Tacoma and many amenities close to Downtown Tacoma. This conveniently located Townhome has abundant natural light coming from the floor to ceiling in the main living area, SS appliances, granite countertops in the kitchen, and a beautiful Tacoma skyline view from the two upper bedrooms. Each bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom and the master has a large walk-in closet. With plenty of space to enjoy, this Townhome also has a rare over-sized two car garage for plenty of storage. The bottom floor den provides a unique flexspace for an office or additional bedroom if the need demands. Come see this amazing Townhouse and enjoy all that Downtown Tacoma has to offer!

Tenant's responsible for all utilities. First and Last month's rent for move in fees, $40.00 application fee per applicant. Dogs allowed on case by case basis. No Cats.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

