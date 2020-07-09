All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:10 AM

2335 State Street - 205

2335 South State Street · No Longer Available
Location

2335 South State Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
parking
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
new construction
Large open space living area, hardwood floors & half bath downstairs. Two master bedrooms each with its own private bathroom & carpet flooring on the 2nd level with full size washer/Dryer.
Newly constructed Townhomes located in the Allenmore area of Tacoma. Conveniently located on the Sound Transit line with ample on-site parking. These modern units have solid quartz surface counters, plenty of cabinet space and all appliances included. Homes contain full-size washers and dryers too. A Security Deposit of $1200 is required, plus a $300 nonrefundable cleaning fee. Pets are allowed with appropriate screening and approval. We have a 20lb pet restriction with a deposit and monthly pet rent fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2335 State Street - 205 have any available units?
2335 State Street - 205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2335 State Street - 205 have?
Some of 2335 State Street - 205's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2335 State Street - 205 currently offering any rent specials?
2335 State Street - 205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2335 State Street - 205 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2335 State Street - 205 is pet friendly.
Does 2335 State Street - 205 offer parking?
Yes, 2335 State Street - 205 offers parking.
Does 2335 State Street - 205 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2335 State Street - 205 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2335 State Street - 205 have a pool?
No, 2335 State Street - 205 does not have a pool.
Does 2335 State Street - 205 have accessible units?
No, 2335 State Street - 205 does not have accessible units.
Does 2335 State Street - 205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2335 State Street - 205 has units with dishwashers.

