2335 State Street - 205

Large open space living area, hardwood floors & half bath downstairs. Two master bedrooms each with its own private bathroom & carpet flooring on the 2nd level with full size washer/Dryer.

Newly constructed Townhomes located in the Allenmore area of Tacoma. Conveniently located on the Sound Transit line with ample on-site parking. These modern units have solid quartz surface counters, plenty of cabinet space and all appliances included. Homes contain full-size washers and dryers too. A Security Deposit of $1200 is required, plus a $300 nonrefundable cleaning fee. Pets are allowed with appropriate screening and approval. We have a 20lb pet restriction with a deposit and monthly pet rent fees.