All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 2301 67th Avenue Northeast.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
2301 67th Avenue Northeast
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:23 PM

2301 67th Avenue Northeast

2301 67th Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Northeast Tacoma
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2301 67th Avenue Northeast, Tacoma, WA 98422
Northeast Tacoma

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 67th Avenue Northeast have any available units?
2301 67th Avenue Northeast doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 2301 67th Avenue Northeast currently offering any rent specials?
2301 67th Avenue Northeast is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 67th Avenue Northeast pet-friendly?
Yes, 2301 67th Avenue Northeast is pet friendly.
Does 2301 67th Avenue Northeast offer parking?
No, 2301 67th Avenue Northeast does not offer parking.
Does 2301 67th Avenue Northeast have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 67th Avenue Northeast does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 67th Avenue Northeast have a pool?
No, 2301 67th Avenue Northeast does not have a pool.
Does 2301 67th Avenue Northeast have accessible units?
No, 2301 67th Avenue Northeast does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 67th Avenue Northeast have units with dishwashers?
No, 2301 67th Avenue Northeast does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2301 67th Avenue Northeast have units with air conditioning?
No, 2301 67th Avenue Northeast does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Bella on Broadway
436 Broadway
Tacoma, WA 98402
Granada
1224 South Yakima Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98503
Nantucket Gate
11302 10th Avenue Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Chelsea Heights
603 S J St
Tacoma, WA 98405

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 Bedroom ApartmentsTacoma 2 Bedroom Apartments
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Apartments
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest End
New TacomaSouth End
Northeast TacomaCentral Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus