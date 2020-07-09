All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2243 E 34th St

2243 East 34th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2243 East 34th Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Close in 2 bedroom with Detached Garage, Tile roof, Large Rec room was used in past as a 3rd bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2243 E 34th St have any available units?
2243 E 34th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 2243 E 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
2243 E 34th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2243 E 34th St pet-friendly?
No, 2243 E 34th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 2243 E 34th St offer parking?
Yes, 2243 E 34th St offers parking.
Does 2243 E 34th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2243 E 34th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2243 E 34th St have a pool?
No, 2243 E 34th St does not have a pool.
Does 2243 E 34th St have accessible units?
No, 2243 E 34th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2243 E 34th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2243 E 34th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2243 E 34th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2243 E 34th St does not have units with air conditioning.

