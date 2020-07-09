Rent Calculator
2243 E 34th St
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2243 E 34th St
2243 East 34th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2243 East 34th Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
garage
Close in 2 bedroom with Detached Garage, Tile roof, Large Rec room was used in past as a 3rd bedroom.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2243 E 34th St have any available units?
2243 E 34th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tacoma, WA
.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tacoma Rent Report
.
Is 2243 E 34th St currently offering any rent specials?
2243 E 34th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2243 E 34th St pet-friendly?
No, 2243 E 34th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tacoma
.
Does 2243 E 34th St offer parking?
Yes, 2243 E 34th St offers parking.
Does 2243 E 34th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2243 E 34th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2243 E 34th St have a pool?
No, 2243 E 34th St does not have a pool.
Does 2243 E 34th St have accessible units?
No, 2243 E 34th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2243 E 34th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2243 E 34th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2243 E 34th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 2243 E 34th St does not have units with air conditioning.
