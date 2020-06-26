2138 Yakima Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage pet friendly

CITY LIVING - Down town living! Bright & sunny end unit townhouse boast 9' ceilings, 3 levels; entry level tandem garage & ample storage; main level offers open concept living room- built ins & fireplace, kitchen w/granite tile counters; dining room with private patio access. Master features on suite with garden bathtub & second bedroom adjacent to main bath as well as loft/den separating the bedrooms; washer/dryer in hall. Pet friendly max 2 combined weight 75# $400 per pet dep, Security Dep min $1500



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3277171)