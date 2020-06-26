All apartments in Tacoma
2138 Yakima Court
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

2138 Yakima Court

2138 Yakima Court · No Longer Available
Location

2138 Yakima Court, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
CITY LIVING - Down town living! Bright & sunny end unit townhouse boast 9' ceilings, 3 levels; entry level tandem garage & ample storage; main level offers open concept living room- built ins & fireplace, kitchen w/granite tile counters; dining room with private patio access. Master features on suite with garden bathtub & second bedroom adjacent to main bath as well as loft/den separating the bedrooms; washer/dryer in hall. Pet friendly max 2 combined weight 75# $400 per pet dep, Security Dep min $1500

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3277171)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2138 Yakima Court have any available units?
2138 Yakima Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 2138 Yakima Court have?
Some of 2138 Yakima Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2138 Yakima Court currently offering any rent specials?
2138 Yakima Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2138 Yakima Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 2138 Yakima Court is pet friendly.
Does 2138 Yakima Court offer parking?
Yes, 2138 Yakima Court offers parking.
Does 2138 Yakima Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2138 Yakima Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2138 Yakima Court have a pool?
No, 2138 Yakima Court does not have a pool.
Does 2138 Yakima Court have accessible units?
No, 2138 Yakima Court does not have accessible units.
Does 2138 Yakima Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 2138 Yakima Court does not have units with dishwashers.
