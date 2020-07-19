2010 East 36th South

Amenities

Tacoma Eastside off Portland Ave, great area for commuting on HWY 512 or I-5. Studio in Tacoma with Utilities INCLUDED, wow that doesn't happen much these days! This Studio has a full kitchen, full bath and a Murphy bed is included! Washer and Dryer are shared between the studio and the main house. Rent $1107.00 per month, showing appointments are available by contacting Jamey Holmes @ 253.201.1474. Application is available on our website: www.Renterswarehouse.com/Seattle Application fee is $45 per Adult, no pets accepted at this time.