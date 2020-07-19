201 Broadway

Amenities

Quintessential condo just blocks from Stadium District & the vibrant Downtown! Open & spacious single level floor plan is perfect for entertaining & luxurious living! Featuring 1442 sq ft, 2 bedrms, 1.5 baths, the tasteful updates include oak & tile floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, crown moulding & closets by design. Enjoy your view especially at night! Drive right up to your front door w/zero stairs & park in your own garage! Easy freeway access & close to the best of Tacoma!