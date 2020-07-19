All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 201 Broadway.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
201 Broadway
Last updated July 7 2020 at 3:00 PM

201 Broadway

201 Broadway · (253) 355-5862
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
New Tacoma
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

201 Broadway, Tacoma, WA 98402
New Tacoma

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1442 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
Quintessential condo just blocks from Stadium District & the vibrant Downtown! Open & spacious single level floor plan is perfect for entertaining & luxurious living! Featuring 1442 sq ft, 2 bedrms, 1.5 baths, the tasteful updates include oak & tile floors, granite countertops, stainless appliances, crown moulding & closets by design. Enjoy your view especially at night! Drive right up to your front door w/zero stairs & park in your own garage! Easy freeway access & close to the best of Tacoma!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Broadway have any available units?
201 Broadway has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 201 Broadway have?
Some of 201 Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
201 Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 201 Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 201 Broadway offer parking?
Yes, 201 Broadway offers parking.
Does 201 Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Broadway have a pool?
No, 201 Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 201 Broadway have accessible units?
No, 201 Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Broadway has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 201 Broadway?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Landmark Court
818 S 11th St
Tacoma, WA 98405
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WABothell, WAAuburn, WALakewood, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WABremerton, WAMountlake Terrace, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest End
New TacomaSouth End
Northeast TacomaCentral Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity