All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1801 S Adams Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1801 S Adams Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1801 S Adams Street

1801 South Adams Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Central Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1801 South Adams Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Beautifully Upgraded 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Tacoma Home - Beautifully Upgraded 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Tacoma Home
This recently updated home features lovely laminate flooring, new carpet, fresh paint and upgraded vinyl windows. The bright kitchen has granite counters lots of cabinet space and all new stainless appliances! The two bathrooms have been upgraded with custom tile work and granite counters. There is brand new washer and dryer. The home is approximately 1673 sq. ft. and located on a large corner lot. This is a must see! Many amenities conveniently located for all your needs such as shopping Target and Walmart, close to Cheney Stadium and easy access to SR 16! No Smoking Property. No Cats, One Small Dog Negotiable.
www.mcnallymanagement.com

1801 S Adams
Tacoma, WA 98405

Rent: $1,900/ month
Deposit: $1,800
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available

Available March 1st
Currently Occupied
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4722661)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 S Adams Street have any available units?
1801 S Adams Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 S Adams Street have?
Some of 1801 S Adams Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 S Adams Street currently offering any rent specials?
1801 S Adams Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 S Adams Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1801 S Adams Street is pet friendly.
Does 1801 S Adams Street offer parking?
No, 1801 S Adams Street does not offer parking.
Does 1801 S Adams Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 S Adams Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 S Adams Street have a pool?
No, 1801 S Adams Street does not have a pool.
Does 1801 S Adams Street have accessible units?
No, 1801 S Adams Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 S Adams Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1801 S Adams Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakeside Landing
1414 S Mildred St
Tacoma, WA 98465
Altitude 104
2201 104th St S
Tacoma, WA 98444
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
Albers Mill Lofts
1821 Dock St
Tacoma, WA 98402
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
The Pacifica
4275 S Pine St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus