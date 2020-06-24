1801 S Adams Street

Amenities
Beautifully Upgraded 4 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Tacoma Home
This recently updated home features lovely laminate flooring, new carpet, fresh paint and upgraded vinyl windows. The bright kitchen has granite counters lots of cabinet space and all new stainless appliances! The two bathrooms have been upgraded with custom tile work and granite counters. There is brand new washer and dryer. The home is approximately 1673 sq. ft. and located on a large corner lot. This is a must see! Many amenities conveniently located for all your needs such as shopping Target and Walmart, close to Cheney Stadium and easy access to SR 16! No Smoking Property. No Cats, One Small Dog Negotiable.
www.mcnallymanagement.com
1801 S Adams
Tacoma, WA 98405
Rent: $1,900/ month
Deposit: $1,800
Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult
12 month lease available
Available March 1st
Currently Occupied
Please call for Viewing
(253)858-7368
McNally Management
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE4722661)