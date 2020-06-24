1801 S Adams Street

Amenities

This recently updated home features lovely laminate flooring, new carpet, fresh paint and upgraded vinyl windows. The bright kitchen has granite counters lots of cabinet space and all new stainless appliances! The two bathrooms have been upgraded with custom tile work and granite counters. There is brand new washer and dryer. The home is approximately 1673 sq. ft. and located on a large corner lot. This is a must see! Many amenities conveniently located for all your needs such as shopping Target and Walmart, close to Cheney Stadium and easy access to SR 16! No Smoking Property. No Cats, One Small Dog Negotiable.

www.mcnallymanagement.com



1801 S Adams

Tacoma, WA 98405



Rent: $1,900/ month

Deposit: $1,800

Tenant screening fee: $50.00/adult

12 month lease available



Available March 1st

Currently Occupied

Please call for Viewing

(253)858-7368

McNally Management



No Cats Allowed



