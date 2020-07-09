1750 South Durango Street

Amenities
Cute and Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 bath Home in Tacoma! This is a Daylight Basement style Home near Cheney Stadium, tons of Shopping with easy Freeway access. Nice Wood Laminate Flooring with an updated Kitchen, Large living room with separate Dining area with a Breakfast Bar. This Home has Washer & Dryer Hookups downstairs in laundry area, A Carport, Plus an oversized 1 Car Garage with a Workbench, Large partially fenced backyard with a wonderful Large Deck Alley access and off street access. and the Bathroom has double sinks.
**Storage space downstairs is not accessible by tenants.
Utilities:
Water: TPU
Sewer: TPU
Garbage: TPU
Gas: PSE
Cable: Xfinity
School District: Tacoma
Heat: GFA
Pets: Negotiable and are Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee
$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
$50 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee
TOTAL MOVE IN $3350
Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 8/6/18
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.