1750 South Durango Street

Cute and Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 bath Home in Tacoma! This is a Daylight Basement style Home near Cheney Stadium, tons of Shopping with easy Freeway access. Nice Wood Laminate Flooring with an updated Kitchen, Large living room with separate Dining area with a Breakfast Bar. This Home has Washer & Dryer Hookups downstairs in laundry area, A Carport, Plus an oversized 1 Car Garage with a Workbench, Large partially fenced backyard with a wonderful Large Deck Alley access and off street access. and the Bathroom has double sinks.



**Storage space downstairs is not accessible by tenants.



Utilities:

Water: TPU

Sewer: TPU

Garbage: TPU

Gas: PSE

Cable: Xfinity

School District: Tacoma

Heat: GFA



Pets: Negotiable and are Subject to:

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee



$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

$50 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee



TOTAL MOVE IN $3350



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 8/6/18



