Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1750 South Durango Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1750 South Durango Street

1750 South Durango Street · No Longer Available
Location

1750 South Durango Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at www.doublez.net.

Cute and Cozy 3 Bedroom 1 bath Home in Tacoma! This is a Daylight Basement style Home near Cheney Stadium, tons of Shopping with easy Freeway access. Nice Wood Laminate Flooring with an updated Kitchen, Large living room with separate Dining area with a Breakfast Bar. This Home has Washer & Dryer Hookups downstairs in laundry area, A Carport, Plus an oversized 1 Car Garage with a Workbench, Large partially fenced backyard with a wonderful Large Deck Alley access and off street access. and the Bathroom has double sinks.

**Storage space downstairs is not accessible by tenants.

Utilities:
Water: TPU
Sewer: TPU
Garbage: TPU
Gas: PSE
Cable: Xfinity
School District: Tacoma
Heat: GFA

Pets: Negotiable and are Subject to:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pest Treatment Fee

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee
$50 Non-Refundable Carpet Cleaning Fee

TOTAL MOVE IN $3350

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,650, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available 8/6/18

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 South Durango Street have any available units?
1750 South Durango Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 South Durango Street have?
Some of 1750 South Durango Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 South Durango Street currently offering any rent specials?
1750 South Durango Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 South Durango Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1750 South Durango Street is pet friendly.
Does 1750 South Durango Street offer parking?
Yes, 1750 South Durango Street offers parking.
Does 1750 South Durango Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 South Durango Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 South Durango Street have a pool?
No, 1750 South Durango Street does not have a pool.
Does 1750 South Durango Street have accessible units?
No, 1750 South Durango Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 South Durango Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 South Durango Street does not have units with dishwashers.

