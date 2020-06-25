All apartments in Tacoma
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1711 South 37th Street
Last updated November 5 2019 at 3:23 AM

1711 South 37th Street

1711 South 37th Street · No Longer Available
Location

1711 South 37th Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
For more information and/or instructions for applying for this home, please visit our website at WWW.doublez.net.

Beautifully Partially Renovated, 3 bedroom 1 Bath Triplex!!! Newly renovated floors!! This Unit has a spacious kitchen with a nice Size dining area also with newer kitchen cabinets!!! Kitchen comes W/Dishwasher, and free laundry. This is a lower unit with a fenced yard!!! Close to I-5 and tons of shopping!!! Tenant is responsible for all yard care!

**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**

Electric: TPU
Water/Sewer/Garbage: $100 in addition to Rent
Heat: Cadet
School District: Tacoma

Pets negotiable and are subject to a:
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee
$250 Non-Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee

$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee

Total Move In Costs $2950

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1711 South 37th Street have any available units?
1711 South 37th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
Is 1711 South 37th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1711 South 37th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1711 South 37th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1711 South 37th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1711 South 37th Street offer parking?
No, 1711 South 37th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1711 South 37th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1711 South 37th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1711 South 37th Street have a pool?
No, 1711 South 37th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1711 South 37th Street have accessible units?
No, 1711 South 37th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1711 South 37th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1711 South 37th Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1711 South 37th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1711 South 37th Street does not have units with air conditioning.
