1711 South 37th Street

Unit Amenities dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautifully Partially Renovated, 3 bedroom 1 Bath Triplex!!! Newly renovated floors!! This Unit has a spacious kitchen with a nice Size dining area also with newer kitchen cabinets!!! Kitchen comes W/Dishwasher, and free laundry. This is a lower unit with a fenced yard!!! Close to I-5 and tons of shopping!!! Tenant is responsible for all yard care!



**POOR CREDIT MAY OR MAY NOT BE ACCEPTED!! DEPENDENT ON ALL VERIFIABLE RENTAL CRITERIA AS A WHOLE**



Electric: TPU

Water/Sewer/Garbage: $100 in addition to Rent

Heat: Cadet

School District: Tacoma



Pets negotiable and are subject to a:

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Fee

$250 Non-Refundable Pet Pest Treatment Fee



$150 Non-Refundable Admin Fee



Total Move In Costs $2950



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $42, Security Deposit: $1,500, Available Now

