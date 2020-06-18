All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1701 South L St

1701 South L Street · No Longer Available
Location

1701 South L Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
New Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1701 South L St Available 02/20/19 Gorgeous Craftsman Style Home Completely remodeled! - Address: 1701 South L Street, Tacoma, WA 98405

Quick Feature List:
Bedroom(s): 3
Bathroom(s): 1.5
Garage(s): On Street Parking
Square Ft: Approx. 1,364
Heating: Forced Air/Wall Heaters
Cooling: No
Floor(s): Hardwood Laminate and Newer Carpet
Gated Community: No
Available: Approx. February 20th. Property is occupied. Do not disturb!
Animals: Subject to Approval - See Pet Policy Below
Rent: $1,695.00
Deposit: $1,650.00
Lease Term: 6-9 months
Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net
Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older
Office Hours: Monday - Friday 10am - 5pm
Office Phone: 253.537.6500

Gorgeous Craftsman Style Home Completely remodeled!
Amazing Layout, Gorgeous Floors, Newer Carpet -
Large Kitchen
- Black Appliances
- Beautiful Cabinetry
- Upgraded countertops
- Lots of Natural Light
- Large Pantry with lots of Shelving
Dining Room
- Hardwood Laminate Flooring
- Large Window offering Natural Lighting
Open Living Room
- Hardwood Laminate Flooring
- Large Windows offering Natural Lighting
3 Bedrooms
- All Bedrooms Located Upstairs
- All Bedrooms with Newer Carpet
1.5 Bathrooms
- Beautifully updated bathrooms
Utility Room/Mud Room
- Washer and Dryer
- Shelving
- Access to Back Yard
On Street Parking
Back Yard
- Open Space
- Fully Fenced
- Spacious Deck
Front Yard
- Great Curb Appeal
- Covered Porch

School Information:
To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.

Pet Policy:
All Animals are subject to approval. If approved, tenants are required to pay the following:
- Minimum of $250.00 non refundable pet fee per pet.
- Minimum of $25.00 pet rent per pet each month.
This fee and monthly rent are based on the size and breed of the pets that will be living at the property. Max 2 pets total: Dogs and Cats 40lbs or less. The pet must be of age 1 or older. No Puppies or Kittens. Must be Indoor Potty-Trained. We have a restricted breed list, please visit our website under the FAQ Tab https://nrbproperties.net/faq/.
1. Up to date shot records required! Must indicate the animals age, breed and weight.
2. Proof of County License required!
3. Renter's insurance is required!

Additional Information:
- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.
- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.
- All Fees are due prior to moving in - No split payments.

Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes
Step 1: At the time of rental application, the landlord must provide the tenant with the following website along with written rental criteria. Tenants will be able to access information about code violations, findings on discrimination cases, and register to vote.
- Website: www.washingtonlawhelp.org/rentalhousingcode
- Rental Criteria: Located on NRB Property Management website https://nrbproperties.net/faq/
Step 2: When a rental agreement or lease is offered, the landlord must provide the tenant with a written copy of the summaries of rights and responsibilities prepared by the City.
Step 3: If during tenancy, a landlord must serve a tenant with a notice under RCW 59.12.030 or TMC 1.95, the landlord is also required to serve the notice of resources prepared by the City. These notices are included in the Tenant Information Packet. However, you can also access them in the Landlord Resources section on the Rental Housing Code website.

We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. It's not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while you're asking your questions and we don't have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. We process applications on a first come, first serve basis. It is very common for us to receive multiple applications on the same day against any given property. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.

If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net
NRB Property Management, LLC
PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387
Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell.

(RLNE4691531)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 South L St have any available units?
1701 South L St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 South L St have?
Some of 1701 South L St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 South L St currently offering any rent specials?
1701 South L St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 South L St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 South L St is pet friendly.
Does 1701 South L St offer parking?
Yes, 1701 South L St offers parking.
Does 1701 South L St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1701 South L St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 South L St have a pool?
No, 1701 South L St does not have a pool.
Does 1701 South L St have accessible units?
No, 1701 South L St does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 South L St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 South L St does not have units with dishwashers.
