All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1517 East 38th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1517 East 38th Street
Last updated May 11 2019 at 1:31 PM

1517 East 38th Street

1517 East 38th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

1517 East 38th Street, Tacoma, WA 98404
Eastside

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d09cda001b ---- Tastefully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath Tri-Plex apartment available in Tacoma. Open concept kitchen, spacious living room and good sized bedrooms. Conveniently located close to I-5 and downtown Tacoma. Stacked washer and dryer in unit. Monthly Utility fee covers water, sewer & garbage. * Photos are of adjacent unit and are not specifically of Unit 3 * Pets: NO Monthly Rent: $1150.00 Monthly Utility Fee: $125.00 Security Deposit: $1150.00 Application fee: $40.00 per person 18 years old and above. Admin Fee: $200.00 All County Evergreen Property Management 253-238-9590 AllCountyEvergreen.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1517 East 38th Street have any available units?
1517 East 38th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1517 East 38th Street have?
Some of 1517 East 38th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1517 East 38th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1517 East 38th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1517 East 38th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1517 East 38th Street is pet friendly.
Does 1517 East 38th Street offer parking?
No, 1517 East 38th Street does not offer parking.
Does 1517 East 38th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1517 East 38th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1517 East 38th Street have a pool?
No, 1517 East 38th Street does not have a pool.
Does 1517 East 38th Street have accessible units?
No, 1517 East 38th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1517 East 38th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1517 East 38th Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
Sawyer Trail
17412 44th Ave E
Tacoma, WA 98446
Alder Court
3105 South 47th Street
Tacoma, WA 98409
Coventry Court IV
908 76th Street Ct E
Tacoma, WA 98404
The Orion Apartment Homes
29 St Helens Ave
Tacoma, WA 98402
Apex Apartments
2424 S 41st St
Tacoma, WA 98409
Valley Vista
6830 Tacoma Mall Blvd
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio ApartmentsKing County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus