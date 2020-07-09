1517 East 38th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly recently renovated ceiling fan

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d09cda001b ---- Tastefully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath Tri-Plex apartment available in Tacoma. Open concept kitchen, spacious living room and good sized bedrooms. Conveniently located close to I-5 and downtown Tacoma. Stacked washer and dryer in unit. Monthly Utility fee covers water, sewer & garbage. * Photos are of adjacent unit and are not specifically of Unit 3 * Pets: NO Monthly Rent: $1150.00 Monthly Utility Fee: $125.00 Security Deposit: $1150.00 Application fee: $40.00 per person 18 years old and above. Admin Fee: $200.00 All County Evergreen Property Management 253-238-9590 AllCountyEvergreen.com