Tacoma, WA
1513 S Thurston St.
Last updated June 28 2019 at 11:55 AM

1513 S Thurston St.

1513 South Thurston Street · No Longer Available
Location

1513 South Thurston Street, Tacoma, WA 98408
South End

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Super Cute Remodeled 3-Bedroom Home with Large, Fenced Yard! - What a sweet home! Tucked away at the end of a dead-end street, this renovated 3-bedroom, 1 bath home features large, fenced yard, stainless appliances in kitchen, washer and dryer and 1-car attached garage. Great access to I-5 and the Tacoma Mall. Close to Mann Elementary, Giaudrone Middle School and Lincoln High School. Furry friends considered with additional deposit. Make an appointment to view this home today!

BEWARE OF SCAMMERS! If you see another ad for this house at a lower price or an ad that does NOT mention RentLucky Property Management, SCAMMERS have posted the other ad. If you have been dealing with a SCAMMER, please reach out to RentLucky immediately at 206-923-8727.

TIPS & TRICKS to a Successful Leasing Experience with RentLucky!

PLEASE DO NOT CALL: Visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/showmojo to schedule a self-guided tour allowing you access, at your convenience. If this is not a self-tour property, you may reply to this ad, which emails our Touring Representative.

RESPONSE TIME: We will answer all leads in the order received, and we do our best to respond within one business day. We respond to ALL inquiries, please be patient. We have a 'no-bullying' policy, and zero tolerance for verbal abuse towards our staff.

HOW TO APPLY: Once you have toured the property and are ready to apply, visit http://mywaytribe.com/rentlucky_listings to apply online. $47 per adult over the age of 18. Each person must fill out a separate application; there are no joint applications for married persons or co-signers.

SCREENING CRITERIA: Please visit our website at http://mywaytribe.com/screening_criteria for our detailed screening criteria. We DO NOT answer screening criteria qualification questions over the phone.

PETS: Most landlords will consider pets on a case-by-case basis with additional deposit.

MOVE IN COSTS: A retainer deposit equal to one month's rent is required to take property off the market. This will be applied to your first full month's rent. Second month will be pro-rated less the move in days. Security and pet deposits are required at move in. Security deposit is equal to one month's rent.

(RLNE4965230)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 S Thurston St. have any available units?
1513 S Thurston St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 S Thurston St. have?
Some of 1513 S Thurston St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 S Thurston St. currently offering any rent specials?
1513 S Thurston St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 S Thurston St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1513 S Thurston St. is pet friendly.
Does 1513 S Thurston St. offer parking?
Yes, 1513 S Thurston St. offers parking.
Does 1513 S Thurston St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1513 S Thurston St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 S Thurston St. have a pool?
No, 1513 S Thurston St. does not have a pool.
Does 1513 S Thurston St. have accessible units?
No, 1513 S Thurston St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 S Thurston St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 S Thurston St. does not have units with dishwashers.
