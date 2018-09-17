Amenities
Absolutely Stunning, Newly Remodeled Home in Tacoma! - Address: 1513 N. Oakes St, Tacoma, WA 98406
Quick Feature List:
Bedroom(s): 3 Bedrooms and Unfinished Basement
Bathroom(s): 1
Parking: Parking in rear of Home
Square Ft: Approx. 920
Heating: Gas - Furnace
Cooling: No
Floor(s): Wood Flooring with Design (fleur de lis) and Carpet
Gated Community: No
Available: Now
Animals: No Pets
Rent: $1,595.00
Deposit: $1,550.00
Lease Term: 1 year
Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net
Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older
Office Hours: Monday - Friday 10am - 5pm
Office Phone: 253.537.6500
Absolutely Stunning, Newly Remodeled Home in Tacoma!
Kitchen
- White Appliances
- Updated Cabinetry
- Beautiful Flooring
- Window offering Natural Lighting
Formal Dining Room
- Beautiful Wood Flooring with Border Design
- Hanging Chandelier
- Double French Doors
- Windows offering Natural Lighting
- Easy Access to Kitchen
Living Room
- Ceiling Fan with Light Fixture
- Carpet
- Large Windows offering Natural Lighting
3 Bedrooms
- All Bedrooms with Carpet
1 Bathroom
- Claw tooth tub and pedestal sink
- Built-in shelving
- Window offering Natural Lighting
Utility Area
- Washer & Dryer
- Built-In Cabinets
Unfinished Basement
- Plenty of Storage Space
- Built-In Shelving
School Information:
To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.
Additional Information:
- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.
- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.
- All Fees are due prior to moving in - No split payments.
Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes
Step 1: At the time of rental application, the landlord must provide the tenant with the following website along with written rental criteria. Tenants will be able to access information about code violations, findings on discrimination cases, and register to vote.
- Website: www.washingtonlawhelp.org/rentalhousingcode
- Rental Criteria: Located on NRB Property Management website https://nrbproperties.net/faq/
Step 2: When a rental agreement or lease is offered, the landlord must provide the tenant with a written copy of the summaries of rights and responsibilities prepared by the City.
Step 3: If during tenancy, a landlord must serve a tenant with a notice under RCW 59.12.030 or TMC 1.95, the landlord is also required to serve the notice of resources prepared by the City. These notices are included in the Tenant Information Packet. However, you can also access them in the Landlord Resources section on the Rental Housing Code website.
We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. It's not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while you're asking your questions and we don't have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.
If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net
NRB Property Management, LLC
PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387
Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505
All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell.
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4691486)