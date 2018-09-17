All apartments in Tacoma
Find more places like 1513 N. Oakes St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1513 N. Oakes St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1513 N. Oakes St.

1513 North Oakes Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tacoma
See all
North End
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

1513 North Oakes Street, Tacoma, WA 98406
North End

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Absolutely Stunning, Newly Remodeled Home in Tacoma! - Address: 1513 N. Oakes St, Tacoma, WA 98406

Quick Feature List:
Bedroom(s): 3 Bedrooms and Unfinished Basement
Bathroom(s): 1
Parking: Parking in rear of Home
Square Ft: Approx. 920
Heating: Gas - Furnace
Cooling: No
Floor(s): Wood Flooring with Design (fleur de lis) and Carpet
Gated Community: No
Available: Now
Animals: No Pets
Rent: $1,595.00
Deposit: $1,550.00
Lease Term: 1 year
Web Site: www.nrbproperties.net
Application Fee: $43.00 per applicant 18 or older
Office Hours: Monday - Friday 10am - 5pm
Office Phone: 253.537.6500

Absolutely Stunning, Newly Remodeled Home in Tacoma!
Kitchen
- White Appliances
- Updated Cabinetry
- Beautiful Flooring
- Window offering Natural Lighting
Formal Dining Room
- Beautiful Wood Flooring with Border Design
- Hanging Chandelier
- Double French Doors
- Windows offering Natural Lighting
- Easy Access to Kitchen
Living Room
- Ceiling Fan with Light Fixture
- Carpet
- Large Windows offering Natural Lighting
3 Bedrooms
- All Bedrooms with Carpet
1 Bathroom
- Claw tooth tub and pedestal sink
- Built-in shelving
- Window offering Natural Lighting
Utility Area
- Washer & Dryer
- Built-In Cabinets
Unfinished Basement
- Plenty of Storage Space
- Built-In Shelving

School Information:
To seek zoning information on nearby schools please visit www.greatschools.org and type in the property address. Zoning may change periodically throughout the year.

Additional Information:
- Tenants are responsible for all landscaping.
- Tenants are required to have renters insurance.
- All Fees are due prior to moving in - No split payments.

Does City of Tacoma Rental Housing Code (TMC 1.95) apply: Yes
Step 1: At the time of rental application, the landlord must provide the tenant with the following website along with written rental criteria. Tenants will be able to access information about code violations, findings on discrimination cases, and register to vote.
- Website: www.washingtonlawhelp.org/rentalhousingcode
- Rental Criteria: Located on NRB Property Management website https://nrbproperties.net/faq/
Step 2: When a rental agreement or lease is offered, the landlord must provide the tenant with a written copy of the summaries of rights and responsibilities prepared by the City.
Step 3: If during tenancy, a landlord must serve a tenant with a notice under RCW 59.12.030 or TMC 1.95, the landlord is also required to serve the notice of resources prepared by the City. These notices are included in the Tenant Information Packet. However, you can also access them in the Landlord Resources section on the Rental Housing Code website.

We advise calling our office (at 253.537.6500) prior to submitting an application to confirm the property is still available. Although we try to provide accurate information, our properties do turn over quickly. It's not uncommon for a property to be claimed by a Pre-Approved Applicant, or to have someone apply immediately. Sometimes there are applications being submitted while you're asking your questions and we don't have any way of knowing that is occurring as the two links (Available Listings and the Application Site) are not connected to one another. Owners are consulted about the Applicants before final approval is granted.

If you have any questions regarding the home please reach out to us! We are happy to assist in any way possible. We are available directly at 253.537.6500 or we can answer any questions via email @ Angel[at]nrbproperties[dot]net
NRB Property Management, LLC
PO Box 624, Spanaway WA 98387
Office: 253.537.6500 Fax: 253.537.6505

All Information Provided is Deemed Reliable But is not Guaranteed. Lot Sizes and Square Footage Are Estimates. Photos on NRB Property Management listings are not to be used for any purpose without written permission from NRB's Owner Randy Schell.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4691486)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1513 N. Oakes St. have any available units?
1513 N. Oakes St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1513 N. Oakes St. have?
Some of 1513 N. Oakes St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1513 N. Oakes St. currently offering any rent specials?
1513 N. Oakes St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1513 N. Oakes St. pet-friendly?
No, 1513 N. Oakes St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tacoma.
Does 1513 N. Oakes St. offer parking?
Yes, 1513 N. Oakes St. offers parking.
Does 1513 N. Oakes St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1513 N. Oakes St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1513 N. Oakes St. have a pool?
No, 1513 N. Oakes St. does not have a pool.
Does 1513 N. Oakes St. have accessible units?
No, 1513 N. Oakes St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1513 N. Oakes St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1513 N. Oakes St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Boulders at Puget Sound
2602 Westridge Ave W
Tacoma, WA 98466
Northpoint Apartments
3815 N. Pearl Street
Tacoma, WA 98407
The Lodge at Madrona
3202 South Mason Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98409
The Fairways
4901 Fairwood Blvd NE
Tacoma, WA 98422
The Metropolitan
245 St Helens Avenue
Tacoma, WA 98402
Aravia
2300 Brookdale Rd E
Tacoma, WA 98445
Vue 25
2368 Yakima Ave
Tacoma, WA 98405
Pine Street Townhomes
2911 S 45th St
Tacoma, WA 98409

Similar Pages

Tacoma 1 BedroomsTacoma 2 Bedrooms
Tacoma Dog Friendly ApartmentsTacoma Pet Friendly Places
Tacoma Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Seattle, WABellevue, WARenton, WAKent, WARedmond, WAFederal Way, WAKirkland, WA
Lynnwood, WALakewood, WAAuburn, WABothell, WAShoreline, WAIssaquah, WAPuyallup, WA
Edmonds, WASammamish, WAOlympia, WAMountlake Terrace, WABremerton, WASilverdale, WA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South TacomaWest EndSouth End
New TacomaNorth End
Central TacomaNortheast Tacoma

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Washington-Tacoma CampusBates Technical College
University of Puget SoundShoreline Community College
University of Washington-Seattle Campus