Last updated May 1 2020 at 9:52 AM

1508 S L St

1508 South L Street · No Longer Available
Location

1508 South L Street, Tacoma, WA 98405
Central Tacoma

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available 05/15/20 3 BD, 2 BA Home in Central Tacoma - Property Id: 147067

NO CALLS PLEASE. PLEASE READ ENTIRE LISTING AS SPECIAL TERMS APPLY. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. WE WILL BE CONDUCTING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS STARTING MAY 15. WE ARE PRE-SCREENING APPLICANTS AND WILL ALERT YOU WHEN THE VIRTUAL TOUR IS POSTED. If you'd like to be considered now, please send a request to tacomarentals19@gmail.com (NO CALLS PLEASE) and we will email you the selection criteria and rental application. No application fee(s) will be charged until after you are able to view the posted video tour in early May.

An incredible find in Central Tacoma, recently remodeled & freshly painted, decks refinished, upstairs tub/shower refinished. Striking floors carry you through a spacious living room to an exceptional kitchen finished w/ granite countertops, stately shaker cabinets, & direct access to a large deck for entertaining. A bedroom with adjacent full bath on the main floor. Upstairs boasts 2 add'l. bedrooms plus full bath. Washer/dryer, great storage. Large detached 2-car garage.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/147067
Property Id 147067

(RLNE5714448)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1508 S L St have any available units?
1508 S L St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1508 S L St have?
Some of 1508 S L St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1508 S L St currently offering any rent specials?
1508 S L St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1508 S L St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1508 S L St is pet friendly.
Does 1508 S L St offer parking?
Yes, 1508 S L St offers parking.
Does 1508 S L St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1508 S L St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1508 S L St have a pool?
No, 1508 S L St does not have a pool.
Does 1508 S L St have accessible units?
No, 1508 S L St does not have accessible units.
Does 1508 S L St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1508 S L St has units with dishwashers.
