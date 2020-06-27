1508 S L St

Amenities

Available 05/15/20 3 BD, 2 BA Home in Central Tacoma - Property Id: 147067



NO CALLS PLEASE. PLEASE READ ENTIRE LISTING AS SPECIAL TERMS APPLY. PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB TENANTS. WE WILL BE CONDUCTING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS STARTING MAY 15. WE ARE PRE-SCREENING APPLICANTS AND WILL ALERT YOU WHEN THE VIRTUAL TOUR IS POSTED. If you'd like to be considered now, please send a request to tacomarentals19@gmail.com (NO CALLS PLEASE) and we will email you the selection criteria and rental application. No application fee(s) will be charged until after you are able to view the posted video tour in early May.



An incredible find in Central Tacoma, recently remodeled & freshly painted, decks refinished, upstairs tub/shower refinished. Striking floors carry you through a spacious living room to an exceptional kitchen finished w/ granite countertops, stately shaker cabinets, & direct access to a large deck for entertaining. A bedroom with adjacent full bath on the main floor. Upstairs boasts 2 add'l. bedrooms plus full bath. Washer/dryer, great storage. Large detached 2-car garage.

