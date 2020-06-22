Rent Calculator
Home
/
Tacoma, WA
/
1502 S 37th St
Last updated May 3 2019 at 9:05 PM
1 of 13
1502 S 37th St
1502 South 37th Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
1502 South 37th Street, Tacoma, WA 98418
South End
Amenities
patio / balcony
garage
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6d332b90a3 ----
Nice 2 bed, 1 bath home with beautiful fireplace located in Tacoma, Fenced yard
**Right side garage not for tenant use**
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1502 S 37th St have any available units?
1502 S 37th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tacoma, WA
.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tacoma Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1502 S 37th St have?
Some of 1502 S 37th St's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1502 S 37th St currently offering any rent specials?
1502 S 37th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1502 S 37th St pet-friendly?
No, 1502 S 37th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Tacoma
.
Does 1502 S 37th St offer parking?
Yes, 1502 S 37th St does offer parking.
Does 1502 S 37th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1502 S 37th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1502 S 37th St have a pool?
No, 1502 S 37th St does not have a pool.
Does 1502 S 37th St have accessible units?
No, 1502 S 37th St does not have accessible units.
Does 1502 S 37th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1502 S 37th St does not have units with dishwashers.
