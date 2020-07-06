All apartments in Tacoma
Last updated August 13 2019 at 4:55 PM

1501 Tacoma Ave S

1501 Tacoma Avenue South · No Longer Available
Location

1501 Tacoma Avenue South, Tacoma, WA 98402
New Tacoma

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ae647a4099 ---- Stunning 2/bd 2/ba condo with amenities galore! Reside in the desirable Marcato building. Open concept kitchen, living and dining room, featuring bamboo floors, granite and stainless, huge windows and natural light. Large bedrooms including Master suite and walk-in closet. Unit includes A/C and washer & dryer. Includes tandem parking spots in garage and additional storage. Take full advantage of all building amenities including gym and media room. Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.

Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent.nnWe do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.n 12 Months Disposal Dryer Garage Gym / Excercise Room

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1501 Tacoma Ave S have any available units?
1501 Tacoma Ave S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tacoma, WA.
How much is rent in Tacoma, WA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tacoma Rent Report.
What amenities does 1501 Tacoma Ave S have?
Some of 1501 Tacoma Ave S's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1501 Tacoma Ave S currently offering any rent specials?
1501 Tacoma Ave S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1501 Tacoma Ave S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1501 Tacoma Ave S is pet friendly.
Does 1501 Tacoma Ave S offer parking?
Yes, 1501 Tacoma Ave S offers parking.
Does 1501 Tacoma Ave S have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1501 Tacoma Ave S offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1501 Tacoma Ave S have a pool?
No, 1501 Tacoma Ave S does not have a pool.
Does 1501 Tacoma Ave S have accessible units?
No, 1501 Tacoma Ave S does not have accessible units.
Does 1501 Tacoma Ave S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1501 Tacoma Ave S does not have units with dishwashers.

