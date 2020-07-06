1501 Tacoma Ave S

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/ae647a4099 ---- Stunning 2/bd 2/ba condo with amenities galore! Reside in the desirable Marcato building. Open concept kitchen, living and dining room, featuring bamboo floors, granite and stainless, huge windows and natural light. Large bedrooms including Master suite and walk-in closet. Unit includes A/C and washer & dryer. Includes tandem parking spots in garage and additional storage. Take full advantage of all building amenities including gym and media room. Terms are 1st month\'s rent plus security deposit. 12-month lease, available NOW! Pets case by case basis with additional deposit. $15 monthly administrative fee on top of rent. We do business in accordance with Fair Housing Laws.



