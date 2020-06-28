Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities coffee bar hot tub pet friendly

1501 N Cedar St Available 09/01/19 2Bd/1Bth Bungalow w/ Great Charm (1,160 sq. ft) - This charming home is full of character and located in the heart of it all. Walk to concerts at nearby UPS or grab a drink at the coffee shop. Relax in a secluded hot tub. This 1926 bungalow in Tacoma's North End has hardwood floors, fireplace, hot tub, large retro style kitchen with eat in space, plenty of room to entertain and tons of storage as well as a full basement with a partially finished bonus room. This house has everything you are looking for!



12 Month lease is $2,000 per month. All utilities are to be paid by the tenant, including yard care.



Self-showing options are available through our Tenant Turner software and electronic applications are available upon request.



Please no smoking. Pets may be considered on a case by case basis.



We are an Equal Opportunity Housing provider.



(RLNE5080355)