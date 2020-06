Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly parking recently renovated

Cute 2 Bedroom house in commercial area - This cute and clean house is located off E. 30th and Portland. Great access to I-5 north and south.



The home features and efficient updated kitchen, a roomy living area, two bedrooms and an updated bathroom.



There is a basement with laundry hookups.



No garage, but a great parking strip. Lots of storage at this house.



No Cats Allowed



